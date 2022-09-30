This Week in Health News: 11 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy health industry press releases from PR Newswire

With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help journalists covering the healthcare industry stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a roundup of stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.

The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.

Closer Study of Major Autism Gene Suggests Possible Treatment Approach

Research led by a scientist at Cincinnati Children's who primarily studies brain tumors may open doors for improved treatment of autism.

Alzheimer's Association Statement on Lecanemab Phase 3 Topline Data Release

"On behalf of the more than 6 million Americans living with Alzheimer's disease and their families, the Alzheimer's Association enthusiastically welcomes the positive topline data reported today by Eisai and Biogen on the CLARITY AD global Phase 3 clinical trial of lecanemab."

Inflation Is Making It Harder to Pay Medical Bills

A Debt.com poll shows fewer Americans have medical debt, but inflation has slowed their payments – so they're delaying the care they need.

Food, Nutrition and Health Investor Coalition Launches to Invest $2.5 Billion in Startups Improving Hunger and Health Outcomes through Food

The FNHIC includes agtech, food tech, nutrition, healthcare, biotech, pharma, and generalist firms, as well as innovators and executives supporting the development of innovative new technologies that will increase access to high-quality, affordable, nutritious foods and deliver positive health outcomes.

Kroger Joins White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition and Health

Rodney McMullen , Kroger's chairman and CEO, said, "As Kroger marks our fifth anniversary of Zero Hunger | Zero Waste and remains on track to donate 3 billion meals by 2025 and our Kroger Health business is uniquely positioned to provide care at the nexus of food and medicine, we welcome and applaud this collective focus on new initiatives and innovative ways to support our shared missions."

CVS Health supporting customers, patients, members, and colleagues as Hurricane Ian approaches

CVS Health remains dedicated to supporting its local communities and is in contact with disaster relief organizations to help communities respond to and recover from the storm.

Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company, PBC integrates with Rightway to lower prescription drug costs

The relationship grants members of Rightway's Pharmacy Benefit Manager direct access to all medications available through Cost Plus Drugs.

Gaudiani Clinic and Project HEAL Launch Landmark Partnership To Provide Discounted Medical Care to People with Eating Disorders

Gaudiani Clinic will be providing ten medical care spots to Project HEAL beneficiaries each year. Candidates for these scholarships are low-income or facing extenuating financial circumstances, experiencing discrimination related to their identity or appearance, or don't currently have quality eating disorder treatment options through an insurance provider.

The Black Man Project Commits to Eliminating Barriers to Mental Health for Men

Starting in October, The Black Man Project will launch free group Therapy for Black Men to create a safe space for men to share openly, begin their wellness journey and build community.

Updated diabetes guideline released by the American Association of Clinical Endocrinology

The guideline features 170 updated and new evidence-based clinical practice recommendations for diabetes at every stage, including prevention, diagnosis, and treatment.

Cool Comedy • Hot Cuisine: A Tribute to Bob Saget Raises More Than $1.2M for Scleroderma Research Foundation

Hosted by Jimmy Kimmel , John Mayer , and Jeff Ross , the signature fundraising event featured the biggest names in comedy and music to celebrate Saget's work as a relentless champion for those affected by scleroderma.

