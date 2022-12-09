This Week in Health News: 11 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy health industry press releases from PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help journalists covering the healthcare industry stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a roundup of stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.

The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.

Medical Metaverse Company, apoQlar, Receives FDA 510(k) Clearance for its Mixed Reality Surgical Planning Platform, VSI HoloMedicine®

VSI HoloMedicine® gives surgeons an almost "x-ray vision" perspective in surgical planning processes using 3D holographic technology. Physicians across any medical field can now plan surgeries in 3D and visualize medical data inside or outside of the operating room.

Serena Williams Introduces Will Perform, a Modern Approach to Recovery

The line of clean, cruelty-free topical pain relief and daily muscle care solutions is intended for athletes and anyone leading an active lifestyle, The launch assortment will include five products.

McGraw Hill Acquires Boards & Beyond, On-Demand Video Platform for Medical Students

"Boards & Beyond's cutting edge online learning resources are an ideal complement to McGraw Hill's expansive suite of medical learning tools," said Scott Grillo , President of McGraw Hill's Global Professional group.

CDC and Palantir Partner to Deliver "Common Operating Picture" to Advance Public Health Preparedness

Using the Palantir platform, the agency will be able to employ scalable technology to plan, manage, and respond to future outbreaks and public health incidents.

MAPay to Create First 100 Million NFTs for Digital Health Records on the Algorand Blockchain

Built on Algorand, and in partnership with the Government of Maharashtra in India , NFT technology will be used for storing personal health data for the first time.

Third Annual Survey Reveals Telehealth Popularity Growing Among Older Adults

Over 93% of older adults said they would like to have a telehealth option, compared with 84% in 2021. Nearly 86% of older adults attended telehealth appointments in the last year, compared with 75% in the previous year.

Flu Activity High in Several Parts of the Country; Lung Association Launches New Campaign to Urge Vaccination

"Flu activity has been relatively low the last two flu seasons because of COVID-19 precautions, but this year we are already seeing more cases than previous years," said Harold Wimmer , National President and CEO of the American Lung Association.

Centene Corporation Invests $7.9 Million in Uvalde Community Center

Once complete, the new community center will house space for primary medical care, behavioral health services, youth development resources, college/job preparation training for students, retail space for local businesses, and a tranquility garden to honor victims of the tragedy that occurred on May 24, 2022 .

American Diabetes Association, CVS Health Announce Expansion of Free Lifestyle-Change Program to Help Address Racial Disparities in Diabetes Diagnosis for Adults with Type 2 Diabetes

Chuck Henderson , ADA's Chief Executive Officer, said, "ADA's health equity focus means empowering people of color who live with type 2 diabetes and prediabetes to manage their health and live better, fuller lives."

AbbVie Launches Strategic Collaboration with HotSpot Therapeutics to Further Expand Immunology Pipeline

"This collaboration with HotSpot has the potential to deliver an entirely new target class of modulators to patients with serious autoimmune diseases, such as systemic lupus erythematosus, and will help to further strengthen our robust immunology pipeline," said Jonathon Sedgwick , Ph.D., vice president and global head of discovery research, AbbVie.

Kia America Brings the Magic of the North Pole to Patients at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

The "Season of Giving Back" campaign gives children at St. Jude and their parents the gift of a virtual trip to the North Pole without ever having to leave the comfort and safety of the St. Jude campus.

Read more of the latest health-related releases from PR Newswire and stay caught up on the top press releases by following @PRNhealth on Twitter.

Helping Journalists Stay Up to Date on Industry News

These are just a few of the recent press releases that consumers and the media should know about. To be notified of releases relevant to their coverage area, journalists can set up a custom newsfeed with PR Newswire for Journalists.

Once they're signed up, reporters, bloggers and freelancers have access to the following free features:

Customization: Create a customized newsfeed that will deliver relevant news right to your inbox. Customize the newsfeed by keywords, industry, subject, geography, and more.

Create a customized newsfeed that will deliver relevant news right to your inbox. Customize the newsfeed by keywords, industry, subject, geography, and more. Photos and Videos: Thousands of multimedia assets are available to download and include with your next story.

Thousands of multimedia assets are available to download and include with your next story. Subject Matter Experts: Access ProfNet, a database of industry experts to connect with as sources or for quotes in your articles.

Access ProfNet, a database of industry experts to connect with as sources or for quotes in your articles. Related Resources: Read and subscribe to our journalist- and blogger-focused blog, Beyond Bylines, for media news roundups, writing tips, upcoming events, and more.

About PR Newswire and PR Newswire for Journalists

For more than 65 years, PR Newswire has been the industry leader with the largest, most comprehensive distribution network of print, radio, magazine, television stations, financial portals and trade publications. PR Newswire has an unparalleled global reach of more than 200,000 publications and 10,000 websites and is available in more than 170 countries and 40 languages.

PR Newswire for Journalists (PRNJ) is an exclusive community that includes over 20,000 journalists, bloggers and influencers who are logging into their PRNJ accounts specifically looking for story ideas. PR Newswire thoroughly researches and vets this community to verify their identity as a member of the press, blogger or influencer. PRNJ users cover more than 200 beats and verticals.

For questions, contact the team at media.relations@cision.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/this-week-in-health-news-11-stories-you-need-to-see-301698964.html

SOURCE PR Newswire