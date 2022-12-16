This Week in Health News: 11 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy health industry press releases from PR Newswire

The Ad Council and Meta Encourage Parents to 'Drop The F*Bomb' With Their Kids in New Campaign to Address the Fentanyl Crisis

As part of a broader effort to tackle America's overdose crisis, the dynamic new effort arms parents with life-saving resources and prepares them to have proactive conversations about the dangers of fentanyl with their children.

Amgen Inc to Acquire Horizon Therapeutics plc

The Acquisition values the entire issued and to be issued ordinary share capital of the Company at approximately $27.8 billion on a fully diluted basis and implies an enterprise value of approximately $28.3 billion .

New Study Reveals 62% of Americans Don't Trust Their Health Plan to Provide Accurate Care Options

The American healthcare system has a long history of patient dissatisfaction. One major pain point lies in care navigation, as more than half of provider listings have at least one inaccuracy, leaving people with incomplete information and burdening their access to high-quality care.

Wondercise to reveal a new-age concept fitness facility at CES 2023

The Wondercise Gym merges online and offline users into one dimension, allowing users to fluidly choose between popular group classes from home or on-site.

American Diabetes Association Releases 2023 Standards of Care in Diabetes to Guide Prevention, Diagnosis, and Treatment for People Living with Diabetes

The new guidelines include updates to recommendations around obesity, hypertension, heart failure medication, social determinants of health, and lipid management.

Data Finds the Best U.S. Cities for Sober Living, Madison Ranks #1 "We know how challenging sobriety can be, particularly around the holidays," Diabetic.org co-founder Chris Riley says. "That's why we wanted to identify those cities where people can find success with the fewest obstacles."

Abbott and the Brain Injury Association of America launch Concussion Awareness Now coalition; team up with Rebel Wilson to raise awareness on seriousness of concussions

Concussion Awareness Now will produce educational campaigns and other awareness efforts focused on seeking care for a possible concussion.

Flagship Pioneering Unveils Montai Health to Treat and Preempt Chronic Disease Afflicting Two Billion People Worldwide

Montai's CONECTA platform identifies and maps Anthromolecule bioactivity on disease pathways, enabling the rapid development of therapeutics that can potently modulate disease and are safe, effective, and accessible for earlier intervention and long-term use.

New Study Shows the Incidence of Parkinson's Disease in the U.S. is 50% Higher than Previous Estimates

"These updated estimates of incidence are necessary for understanding disease risk, planning health care delivery, and addressing care disparities," said James Beck , PhD, co-author of the study and chief scientific officer at the Parkinson's Foundation.

Research Highlights Cutting-Edge New Treatments for Blood Disorders

"These studies represent a potpourri of novel approaches and new drug targets across classical hematology, malignant disease, and genetic disorders," said press briefing moderator Stephanie Lee , MD, MPH of Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center and former president of the American Society of Hematology.

NIAAA: The Truth About Holiday Spirits

Because individuals differ, the specific effects of alcohol on an individual will vary. But certain facts are clear—there's no way to make good decisions when you are intoxicated, and there's no way to sober up faster.

