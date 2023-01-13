This Week in Health News: 11 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy health industry press releases from PR Newswire, including new FDA approvals, a new app-enabled breast pump, and more.

Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company and RxPreferred Benefits Announce Partnership to Increase Healthcare Accessibility and Reduce Prescription Drug Costs With this venture, employers and their members utilizing RxPreferred for their pharmacy benefit will have access to all medications available through Cost Plus Drugs within their benefits package.

Kellogg Company's Vitamin D Petition Accepted by FDA

Seeing an opportunity to help improve public health through food, Kellogg petitioned the FDA to review fortification regulations for cereals and grain-based bars with Vitamin D, a nutrient of concern among Americans.

The 50 Most Influential Leaders in Pharmacy 2023 Awards

The Pharmacy Podcast Network's Top 50 Influencers have all created positive energy and impact throughout pharmacy in many different ways, such as through leadership, advocacy, persuasion, and the sharing of ideas and information to help transform pharmacy care.

Tommee Tippee® Launches App-Enabled, Hands-Free Wearable Breast Pump, Sold Exclusively at Walmart

Designed with parents in mind, the new Made For Me™ In-Bra Wearable Breast Pump is the first and only pump that uses patented ConstantComfort™ technology, which mimics baby's natural suckling motion for a more natural, comfortable, and efficient pumping experience.

America's Top 300 Teen Scientists Selected for Achievements in STEM Innovation and Leadership in Nation's Oldest and Most Prestigious High School Competition

This year, research projects cover topics from analyzing the impact of the Russia - Ukraine war, to developing eco-friendly biofuel, and improving methods used to detect diseases and neurological disorders such as Alzheimer's, bladder cancer, monkeypox, autism, and more.

Abbott, Blood Centers of America Launch First-of-its-Kind Mixed Reality Experience for Use During Blood Donation

The mixed reality technology is an immersive digital experience designed to improve the blood donation process, attract new donors and motivate a younger generation to give blood. The effort intends to address the global challenge of sustaining a reliable blood supply.

Monogram Health Closes $375M Growth Capital Raise to Support Continued Expansion of Innovative In-Home Kidney and Polychronic Care Model

This innovative model of care transforms the way health care is delivered for those with kidney disease as well as comorbid metabolic disorders and has been shown to dramatically improve patient outcomes and quality of life while reducing medical costs across the health care continuum, improving access and affordability for all.

Healthcare Veterans Launch Boom Home Medical to Revolutionize Home Medical Equipment

Boom Home Medical's reimagined home medical products are designed to fit perfectly into consumers' lives and homes. The company launches with toileting products and will be rolling out a lineup of innovative bathing, dressing, and mobility products throughout 2023.

VERO Biotech Receives FDA Approval of its Third Generation Tankless Inhaled Nitric Oxide Delivery System

The Third Generation GENOSYL® Delivery System – developed for respiratory therapists by respiratory therapists – has new features that are expected to deliver key benefits for patients, clinicians and providers.

NeuroDerm Announces Highly Positive Results from the Pivotal Phase III BouNDless Trial Evaluating ND0612 in Parkinson's Disease Patients with Motor Fluctuations "With these positive results for the primary endpoint and four secondary endpoints, ND0612 has confirmed its potential as an effective treatment strategy for Parkinson's disease patients with motor fluctuations, despite optimization of oral therapies," said Professor Alberto Espay , MD, FAAN, Primary U.S. Investigator of BouNDless.

American Cancer Society Releases Latest Cancer Statistics, Launches Initiative to Address Prostate Cancer Resurgence and Disparities According to the report, overall cancer mortality has dropped 33% since 1991, averting an estimated 3.8 million cancer deaths. Based on ACS data, in 2023 there are projected to be 1,958,310 new cancer cases and 609,820 cancer deaths in the United States .

