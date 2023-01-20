This Week in Health News: 11 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy health industry press releases from PR Newswire, including updates on cannabis- and psilocybin-based treatments.

New Survey Data Confirms Mental Health Remains Leading Challenge on College Campuses

The survey confirms national reports that student mental health continues to decline. Furthermore, the survey also underscores campus leader concerns that institutions are not sufficiently prepared to offer students the necessary level of mental health support and resources.

FDA Approves Luye Pharma's Rykindo® for the Treatment of Schizophrenia and Bipolar 1 Disorder

The drug is administered via intramuscular injection once every two weeks and delivers the active ingredient, risperidone, via long-acting and extended-release microsphere technology.

Biden Administration Extends COVID-19 Public Health Emergency Funding

The Emergency Declaration extension will enable state governments to access remaining emergency funds to prevent transmission of COVID-19 and other infectious particles by upgrading HVAC systems, deploying air purification units, and making health-focused investments in infrastructure overall.

Peloton Appoints Leslie Berland as Chief Marketing Officer

Berland previously served as CMO at Twitter, where she oversaw marketing and communications, tasked with defining and deepening the brand's identity and influence globally. "Peloton is at a unique moment in its transformation journey, and I'm thrilled to be a part of it!" she said.

Work & Mother partners with Nest Collaborative to provide virtual lactation consultations for working mothers

The partnership between Work & Mother and Nest Collaborative will make it easier for parents to return to work after childbirth by providing them access to Nest Collaborative's International Board-Certified Lactation Consultants through the app associated with Work & Mother's office lactation suites.

Ginkgo Bioworks and the Public Health Center of the Ukraine Ministry of Health Announce Collaboration to Implement Biosecurity Capabilities in Ukraine

Through this partnership, Ginkgo is building upon the large-scale pathogen monitoring platform developed by its biosecurity and public health unit, Concentric by Ginkgo, to implement a nimble, on-the-ground biosecurity program for monitoring of biological threats found in critical wastewater systems.

NHS reimburses the cost of cannabis treatment to the first Zerenia™ Clinics UK patient

This ground-breaking step validates Khiron's scientific and data-driven approach to demonstrate the efficacy, safety and cost-effectiveness of CBMPs on the management of chronic conditions such as pain and anxiety.

NAMUH and Ginkgo Bioworks Announce Partnership to Produce Multiple Infant Nutrition Products

Through this partnership, NAMUH will leverage Ginkgo's expertise in yeast strain engineering and fermentation process development to enable the production of various HMOs through yeast fermentation and work to unlock the possibility of making infant formula nutritionally robust and much closer to human breast milk.

Apex Labs Granted Approval for 294 Patient Take Home Psilocybin Clinical Trial

This randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled phase 2b study will evaluate the efficacy, safety and tolerability of APEX-52 microdose, orally administered synthetic psilocybin drug product in treating depression and anxiety among adults diagnosed with Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD).

OncoK9 Liquid Biopsy Test Can Enhance Cancer Monitoring in Dogs, New Results Show

Initially recommended for cancer screening and as an aid-in-diagnosis, OncoK9® – The Liquid Biopsy Test for Dogs™ is now also recommended for detection of residual disease and detection of recurrence in dogs previously diagnosed with cancer.

WellSet Launches First Holistic Self-Care Benefit Backed by Insurance

WellSet provides unlimited access to thousands of live and on-demand classes spanning 20+ evidence-based practices designed to improve mind, body, and emotional health, like Acupressure, Self-Hypnosis, and EFT/Tapping, in addition to Yoga, Mindfulness, and more.

