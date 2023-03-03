This Week in Health News: 11 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy health industry press releases from PR Newswire, including new insulin prices from Lilly and a focus on women's health in March.

Lilly Cuts Insulin Prices by 70% and Caps Patient Insulin Out-of-Pocket Costs at $35 Per Month

Lilly is taking these actions to make it easier to access Lilly insulin and help Americans who may have difficulty navigating a complex healthcare system that may keep them from getting affordable insulin.

Hard Rock Heals Foundation Teams Up with Jordin Sparks and Women Who Rock to "Rock Women's Health" All March Long

Michael Annichine , CEO, Magee-Womens Research Institute, said, "Our research is helping to: stop the spread of HIV, reduce infant and maternal mortality, and improve survival rates for women's cancers. Hard Rock Heals Foundation is helping us achieve our goal to rock women's health worldwide!"

Driving Consumer Adoption of Digital Health Solutions

René Quashie, Vice President of Health at CTA, said, "Digital health technologies need to be adaptable, portable and meet the needs of consumers. Health care providers can drive adoption by building and sharing awareness of the tools available, while lowering barriers to entry."

Roche joins forces with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to strengthen laboratory systems in the fight against the HIV and tuberculosis epidemics

"Lab Networks for Health" will seek to improve HIV and tuberculosis prevention, detection, and treatment outcomes in select countries of Africa , Eastern Europe , Central Asia , and the Western Hemisphere (e.g., Latin America , Central America , and Caribbean Regions).

New contactless health monitoring technology Anura™ enables mobile carriers and handset developers to integrate digital health solution

Anura™ is the only video-based contactless health monitoring technology that can measure vital signs and provide health risk assessments using mobile and desktop devices. Unlike smartwatches, health trackers, and rings that track blood flow through light sensors, Anura™ can do so with a video selfie.

Toyota Launches the Way Forward Fund

The new program will provide improved access, technology and support for children recovering from traumatic brain injuries.

National Comprehensive Cancer Network Announces Collaboration with Blood Cancer Experts in Poland

The three organizations have signed an agreement enabling clinicians to share their established expertise and international experience in order to improve quality of care and outcomes for patients with hematologic malignancies in Poland and around the world.

Blink Fitness Launches "Empower Hour" this March with Free Programming to Support Women in the Weight Room

Blink's March series will aim to make strength training more accessible and comfortable for women (and all genders!) who are interested in getting started or adding on to an existing fitness program.

Cymbiotika Announces Launch of New Supplement, ParaX

ParaX is a comprehensive approach to balancing the gut microbiome, enhancing detox pathways, fortifying the immune system, and providing whole-body wellness. ParaX utilizes vitamins, minerals, standardized herbal extracts, fatty acids, and phenols encapsulated within powerful ozonated, oxygen-infused oils.

BetterNight Raises $33M Growth Financing Round led by NewSpring

"With awareness surrounding the health complications caused by sleep disorders rising, the sleep care industry is growing quickly and is ripe for disruption. BetterNight's comprehensive virtual care sleep solution is perfectly positioned to offer patients, providers, and payers a superior sleep care experience," said NewSpring Partner Mike Kaplan.

Study of Parkinson's Disease Genetics in Black and African American Populations Expands with Two Additional Sites

The Black and African American Connections to Parkinson's Disease study, affiliated with an initiative of The Michael J. Fox Foundation, seeks to better understand the genetic architecture of Parkinson's by including populations traditionally underrepresented in research.

Can't-Miss Earnings

In addition to these popular releases, several must-read earnings reports crossed the wire this week, including the quarterly results for Nektar Therapeutics and Novavax.

Catch up on all the latest earnings reports here.

