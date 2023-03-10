This Week in Health News: 11 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy health industry press releases from PR Newswire, including a women's health event at SXSW and a new ChatGPT-based health coach.

Zocdoc Reports: International Women's Day

The report shows that women are taking an active approach towards keeping up with preventative care appointments, while increasingly taking steps to take care of their mental health.

SHE Media Announces the Future of Health at SXSW

The groundbreaking event, which takes place March 11 and March 12 , will examine the science and storytelling around women's whole health. Attendees will hear from experts and thought leaders, including Katie Couric , Maria Shriver , Christy Turlington Burns , Dr. Laurie Santos , Phoebe Robinson , Judy Greer , Dr. Piraye Yurttas Beim, Emma Lovewell , Jessi Miley-Dyer , and Jamie Wheal.

U.S. FDA Clears Abbott's FreeStyle Libre® 2 and FreeStyle Libre® 3 Sensors for Integration with Automated Insulin Delivery Systems

Automated insulin delivery (AID) systems help people manage daily diabetes care by automatically adjusting and administering the insulin delivered by an insulin pump based on real-time glucose data from their FreeStyle Libre 2 or FreeStyle Libre 3 sensors.

Health App Uses ChatGPT to Replace Human Health Coaches The AI coach provides instant answers to user questions, offers guidance and motivation, and helps them achieve their weight goals. It can be customized to meet individual needs, allowing users to tailor their experience to their unique situation.

Danone Announces New Hypoallergenic Baby Formula Brand Pepticate, Now Available in the U.S.

"For babies with food allergies that are not breastfed, hypoallergenic formulas like Pepticate are often their main source of nutrition, and can play a critical role in their development," said Steven Yannicelli , Vice President, Medical and Scientific Affairs at Nutricia North America.

Planet Fitness Teams Up with Amazon Halo Once Again to Help People Start and Track Their Fitness Journeys

Sherrill Kaplan , Chief Digital Officer at Planet Fitness, said, "Studies have found that health tracking through wearables like the Halo View helps to keep people active, which goes hand in hand with our goal of getting people off the couch and moving."

Nation's first pediatric hybrid intraoperative MRI neurosurgery suite opens at Children's Minnesota

Experts will perform both brain and total spine scans mid-procedure for surgeries to treat brain tumors, epilepsy, traumatic injuries and more directly at the point of care.

Del Monte Foods and Alliance for a Healthier Generation Support Family Wellness During National Nutrition Month

As part of this mission, Del Monte Foods is working with Alliance for a Healthier Generation to celebrate National Nutrition Month in March by providing resources that make it easier and more fun for families to create affordable, nourishing meals and enjoy physical activity together.

WIN Survey Reveals 79% of Women Who Became Mothers at 35+ Would Make the Same Choice Again Despite Challenges

In support of International Women's Day, leading family-building benefits providers take a deeper look at impacting factors behind uniquely personal decisions related to fertility.

NIH Study Investigates Link Between Mental Health and Pregnancy During the COVID-19 Pandemic

Being pregnant during COVID-19 pandemic was associated with higher levels of stress and depression symptoms, according to a new study funded by the Environmental influences on Child Health Outcome Program (ECHO) at the National Institutes of Health.

Mapping the Brain? - Free Webinar

Fusion Education Group will host a free webinar with Neurologic to help families understand how brain mapping when used as a diagnostic tool can help improve educational outcomes for students with learning differences.

