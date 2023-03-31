This Week in Health News: 11 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy health industry press releases from PR Newswire, including the FDA's approval of OTC Naloxone nasal spray.

FDA Approves First Over-the-Counter Naloxone Nasal Spray

Naloxone is a medication that rapidly reverses the effects of opioid overdose and is the standard treatment for opioid overdose.

Wonderbelly™ Disrupts the Over-the-Counter Medicine Aisle with National Retail Launch

Target will carry three tasty flavors of Wonderbelly's chewable antacid tablets – Strawberry Milkshake, Watermelon Mint, and a new, delicious Target-exclusive flavor, Fruity Cereal.

CVS Health Completes Acquisition of Signify Health

The combined company will work to improve care delivery capabilities, lower costs, improve levels of engagement and enable broad access to high-quality care, especially for Medicare Advantage customers.

Merck Manuals Shares Tips for Recognizing and Treating Seasonal Affective Disorder

William Coryell , MD, University of Iowa Carver College of Medicine, says most people develop SAD during late autumn and winter, when there is less light during the day. However, some people regularly experience depressive episodes in the summer or at other times throughout the year.

TikToker Allie Bennett Brings Her Viral #TreadmillStrut to Orangetheory Fitness Studios Across the Globe

Orangetheory will premiere its #TreadmillStrut class on National Walking Day ( April 5 ) to celebrate the most simple—yet powerful—form of exercise that studies have shown can improve heart health and help prevent chronic disease.

Vuzix Smart Glasses Support New Partnership Designed to Solve Global Health Workforce Shortages

Students can see the patient through Vuzix smart glasses worn by the clinician, as well as hear the patient's heart and chest sounds through the e-stethoscope and ear through an e-otoscope, as if they were carrying out the examination themselves.

Introducing Eiyan Lens: A New Contact Lens Brand with a Mission to Make Quality Contact Lenses Affordable for Everyone

Manufactured by Visco Vision, one of the world's largest manufacturers of silicone hydrogel lenses, the lenses are made from silicone hydrogel with 47% water content and high oxygen permeability for all-day moistness and comfort.

New report reinforces confidence in the safety of fluoride

Studies from Australia , Spain , and Sweden have found no link between fluoride exposure and negative cognitive effects.

CSL Opens New, State-of-the-Art Vaccine Research and Development Facility in Waltham, Massachusetts

The site will support CSL's growing R&D portfolio, accelerating the development of next-generation mRNA technology for vaccines.

Wellvana Health announces $84 million capital raise to drive innovation in value-based care enablement

This investment comes as Wellvana has established presence in 22 states, partnering with physicians, home-health agencies, skilled nursing facilities and health systems to transition from traditional fee-for-service payment models to value-based or full-risk capitation contracting.

HistoSonics Announces First Ever Kidney Tumor Treatment Using Histotripsy

HistoSonics, the developer of a non-invasive platform and novel sonic bean therapy called histrotripsy, announced today the first kidney patient has been treated using the Company's histrotripsy platform.

