This Week in Health News: 11 Stories You Need to See

Playing it Safe with Egg Safety

Harmful Salmonella bacteria can be found on both the outside and inside of eggs that look perfectly normal. Protect yourself and your family by following these food safety tips to prevent food poisoning.

Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company Collaborates with Zócalo Health to Lower Prescription Drugs Costs for the Latino Community

All users of Zócalo Health will have access to Cost Plus Drugs' prescriptions through membership packages or one-time urgent care visits.

Groundbreaking Surgo Health Study Published in The Lancet is First to Link U.S. Maternal Health Outcomes to Community-Level Vulnerabilities

The data reveals even Black mothers living in the least vulnerable communities are at significantly higher risk of poor outcomes compared to White mothers living in the most disadvantaged areas.

SNOO is Granted FDA De Novo Approval For Keeping Sleeping Babies Safely Positioned on the Back

In the 1990s, doctors discovered that sleeping on the back dramatically reduced the incidence of SUID. Today, it is one of the key safe sleep recommendations of the American Academy of Pediatrics.

5 Point App Launches an Innovative Cancer Self-Care Application

The app integrates the power of technology with the ancient practice of acupressure to help cancer patients and survivors manage fatigue and sleep disturbances.

Ready to Get Moving? Million Mile Month Kicks Off April 1

HealthCode's Million Mile Month is a virtual local-to-global wellness challenge in which participants track physical activity – from walking to dancing to yoga to gardening – with a goal of reaching 1 million miles collectively as a global community in the month of April.

Teletherapy Leader and Student Affairs Organization Seek to Improve Student Mental Health

Recent survey data from Uwill and NASPA shows a continued decline in student mental health, with 72% of student affairs and counseling leadership saying the overall trajectory of campus mental health worsened during the past year.

Scientists at Brown University Release New Pain Management App

The SOMA app helps people with acute and chronic pain monitor and track patterns in their mood, pain and daily activities — including which activities affect their pain in positive or negative ways. Using data from the free app, Carney scientists are working on treatments that can be delivered through the app and will be tested in clinical trials.

Whipshots™ and BuzzBallz® Announce "Whip the Ballz" Campaign Supporting Testicular Cancer Awareness Month

The campaign will educate consumers on the leading cancer in men and donate to the Testicular Cancer Awareness Foundation.

During Oral Cancer Awareness Month, AANA Emphasizes Access to Safe Dental Anesthesia Care

April is Oral Cancer Awareness Month, and the American Association of Nurse Anesthesiology (AANA) reminds the public that the best prevention of oral health is early detection. Also, of critical importance is ensuring patients have access to safe anesthesia care when treatments including surgery are used for oral cancer.

Beverly Hills MD Dermal Repair Complex is One of the Best Tools for Summertime Skin Protection

Dermal Repair Complex is a dietary beauty supplement that can help minimize the appearance of wrinkles and visible sagging. It is designed to minimize visible signs of aging through age-fighting nutrients and scientifically backed ingredients.

