This Week in Health News: 11 Stories You Need to See

CVS Health study spotlights rising mental health concerns

Six in 10 (60%) respondents aged 18-32 say they are concerned about their mental health, and two thirds (67%) say they know a lot of people in their community that are struggling with mental health issues.

MyFitnessPal Addresses Women's Top Nutrition Concerns with New Plan Available Now for Women's Health Month

Following a survey of women across several countries, MyFitnessPal identified their top concerns and created a seven day plan designed to improve their overall focus, energy, mood and sleep. Users will receive easy-to-implement tips and daily tasks for small changes that will empower them to unlock their best selves through better, smarter choices.

Michelle Obama Announces the Launch of PLEZi Nutrition: A Public Benefit Company with a Purpose to Help Raise a Healthier Generation of Kids

PLEZi Nutrition was created to give parents a helping hand by offering healthier, great-tasting products that parents can feel good about giving their kids and that kids actually want. The company is focused on lowering sugar content and lowering sweetness to help adjust kids' palates to crave less sweetness overall.

obVus Solutions Releases minder 2.0, The One App to Mind All Wellness

minder eliminates the need for multiple apps, leveraging real-time biofeedback to coach and condition positive habits: good posture, mindful breathing, purposeful breaks, restful sleep and more.

The Genius of Play™ Launches 'Emotional Wellness Playbook' During Mental Health Awareness Month

The digital playbook features 12 play ideas for kids ages 3+ that effectively tackle the five key components of emotional intelligence: emotional self-awareness, self-regulation, motivation, empathy, and social skills.

70% of Women Wish They Knew More About Postpartum Mental Health Before Giving Birth, with Higher Percentages in Minority Communities: MetroPlusHealth Survey

According to the survey, 50% of respondents incorrectly believe that Black and white birthing people have the same maternal mortality rate. In fact, Black patients are three times more likely than their white counterparts to die from a pregnancy-related complication, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

New Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade Reveals Significant Increase in Healthcare-Associated Infections and Worsening Patient Experience During COVID-19 Pandemic

"The dramatic spike in HAIs reported in this Safety Grade cycle should stop hospitals in their tracks—infections like these can be life or death for some patients," said Leah Binder , president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group.

American Public Education, Inc. Honors National Nurses Month with Nursing Excellence Awards, "Salute to Nurses" Tour

"Nurses and nurse educators play a vital role in our healthcare system and communities, and we are incredibly grateful for their dedication to providing quality patient care and education to support the next generation of nurses," said APEI president and CEO Angela Selden .

OMRON Healthcare President and CEO Ranndy Kellogg Named one of Crain's Notable Leaders in Health Care 2023

Crain's is recognizing Mr. Kellogg for leading OMRON Healthcare's evolution to its Going for Zero mission to eliminate heart attack and stroke, for achieving meaningful firsts that redefined the blood pressure monitoring experience, and for guiding the company into its long-term focus on digital health tools to provide real-time health coaching and support.

Post-Pandemic Baby & Child Development

Alea Diagnostics ("Alea"), a company supporting child development monitoring with parents using the Lorestry app and companion baby development progression reports, is now available to leading NICUs and companies providing early intervention and care to children with developmental delays.

Study Suggests Catalyst for Human Brain Evolution

"We realized that these human-specific structural changes may have created the right environment for HARs to evolve fast in the human ancestor, after remaining almost the same over millions of years of mammal evolution," said Kathleen Keough , PhD, first author of the study and former postdoctoral scholar in the Pollard lab at Gladstone.

