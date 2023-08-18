This Week in Health News: 11 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy health industry press releases from PR Newswire, including mixed-reality training to combat opioid overdose deaths.

Researchers developing mixed-reality training to combat opioid overdose deaths

The work centers around developing mixed-use or augmented reality education for an immersive, engaging approach to train people on how to give someone naloxone, often sold as a nasal spray under the name Narcan.

Lilly Completes Acquisition of Versanis Bio

The acquisition expands Lilly's portfolio to include Versanis' lead asset, bimagrumab, which is currently being assessed in a Phase 2b study alone and in combination with semaglutide in adults living with overweight or obesity.

Blue Shield of California Unveils First-of-its-Kind Model to Transform Prescription Drug Care; Save up to $500 Million on Medications Annually

The current pharmacy care system rewards some stakeholders for selling more drugs at higher costs. Blue Shield is seeking to transform the system into a value-based model that provides members with the medications they need at a more affordable cost.

USANA continues its industry-leading scientific innovation by announcing three new products at Americas & Europe Convention

"Expanding our portfolio and creating new products is something that USANA strives for each and every day," said Dr. Rob Sinnott , USANA's chief scientific officer. "Our new nutrition line, Revolve, represents a holistic approach to supporting your body's natural circadian rhythm. And as an addition to our Celavive line, postbiotic skincare works to hydrate your skin barrier."

Mental Health Stigma Persists in Security Clearance Process, Leidos Study Reveals

"The security clearance process is essential to protecting our national security, but it should not discourage current and prospective cleared employees from taking care of their mental fitness," said Roy Stevens , Leidos Intelligence Group president.

MyFitnessPal Announces Special Delivery: New Nutrition and Fitness Plan for Expectant Moms with Fitness Expert, and Mom-to-Be, Deja Riley

Including simple strategies to help ease pregnancy symptoms and increase energy, the free Eating for Pregnancy plan offers a holistic look at moms' wellbeing along with comprehensive nutrition and fitness insights.

Softheon Launches First AI Tools to Help Health Plans Implement AI Safely and Securely

Using proprietary technology and training data, AIME is designed to support Softheon customers across a range of challenges, from enhancing call center employee knowledge to making it easier to understand and analyze health plan data.

quip Expands its Oral Care Ecosystem with Launch of New Vitamin Enhanced Mints

quip Mints are carefully crafted with oral health supporting ingredients, including a boost of vitamin D, zinc, and xylitol, and free of any cavity promoting sugar. One quip Mint contains 25% of the daily dose of one's vitamin D intake to support a healthy mouth.

New Virgin Pulse Global Challenge Launching to Combat Loneliness & Social Isolation Epidemic

Members will be challenged over the course of five weeks to get moving via simple, everyday actions – whether walking, running, or some other form of step-taking activity – connecting with their colleagues, friends, or family members for healthy competition and accountability. These connections will help form a sense of community, combat feelings of loneliness, and further support their emotional and physical wellbeing.

New Campaign from The Ad Council and Alzheimer's Association Encourages Hispanic Communities to Recognize the Differences Between Normal Aging and Early Signs of Alzheimer's Disease

The new campaign, which celebrates the positive aspects of aging while educating about changes that could be signs of Alzheimer's, will be available in English and Spanish nationwide.

Pig Kidney Xenotransplantation Performing Optimally After 32 Days in Human Body

"This work demonstrates a pig kidney—with only one genetic modification and without experimental medications or devices—can replace the function of a human kidney for at least 32 days without being rejected," said Robert Montgomery , MD, DPhil.

