This Week in Health News: 11 Stories You Need to See

CVS Health supporting customers, patients, members and colleagues as Hurricane Idalia approaches

The company's priority is the health and safety of its customers, members and colleagues, and it is committed to providing its communities with access to the products and services they need to plan for the storm.

Garmin smartwatches help launch U.S. Space Force fitness study

Commissioned by the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL), the two-year study will explore the effectiveness of smartwatch technology to supplant annual physical fitness assessments.

Paper: Governments' and Physicians' Opposing Views on Rx Value Could Complicate Patient Care

Differing approaches to medication value may undermine patient-centered care as the Inflation Reduction Act allows officials to negotiate some Medicare Rx prices.

Learn More About Food Safety This National Food Safety Education Month

This September, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) emphasizes the importance of food safety, particularly for groups at high-risk of getting sick due to foodborne illness (also known as food poisoning).

NCCN Announces Funding for Small Cell Lung Cancer Research Projects There are more than 30,000 new incidences of SCLC per year in the United States . Many patients with SCLC experience significant symptoms that require urgent assessment and intervention. The aim of these projects is to develop innovative approaches to reduce any gaps in multi-disciplinary care and improve outcomes for both LS- and ES-SCLC patients.

American Foundation for Suicide Prevention Recognizes National Grief Awareness Day and Provides Resources for Living with Suicide Loss

Suicide loss survivors may contend with complex grief, often accompanied by questions surrounding their loved one's death. This grief can exacerbate feelings of guilt, like the belief that the person could have done more to prevent the loss.

NIH Study Shows Association Between Better Neighborhood Conditions and Lower Childhood Asthma Rates

Living in a neighborhood with better access to resources such as high-quality housing, healthy food, parks and playgrounds, and clean air during the early stages of childhood was associated with lower asthma incidence in a new study from NIH's Environmental influences on Child Health Outcomes (ECHO) Program.

Miri Announces First-of-its Kind AI Health and Wellness Platform

Unlike other popular apps that focus on just one aspect of a person's well-being, such as diet or mental health, Miri provides holistic support that will guide consumers on a path to their healthiest, happiest life as well as aid in helping to better protect themselves against chronic illness in the future.

Talkiatry Expands Child & Adolescent Psychiatry to 31 States

Now live in Wisconsin , Minnesota , Oregon , Alabama , and Louisiana , alongside 26 previously launched states, Talkiatry CAP is on the front-lines of the youth mental health crisis, serving a patient population engulfed by sharply rising anxiety, depression and suicidality rates.

About 45% of baby cries are due to pain according to breakthrough AI baby cry translator Created to empower parents to better understand and monitor their newborns' needs, the app is a breakthrough achievement realized through years of research and collaboration with children's hospitals.

September is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month: Know the Warning Signs, When to Get Screened and Important New Treatments

Black men are two times more likely to die from the disease than White men and have the highest death rate for prostate cancer of any racial and ethnic group. However, when prostate cancer is detected early, the odds of survival are high.

