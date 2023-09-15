This Week in Health News: 11 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy health industry press releases from PR Newswire, including updated COVID-19 vaccines and a call for blood donations.

NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help journalists covering the healthcare industry stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a roundup of stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.

The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.

City of Hope receives $100 million gift to create first-of-its-kind national integrative oncology program

The transformative gift from the Panda Charitable Family Foundation brings together Eastern and Western medicine, advancing research, education and clinical care.

Red Cross announces national blood shortage

The American Red Cross national blood supply has fallen to critically low levels—dropping nearly 25%-- since early August, and potentially threatening the medical care of patients with an emergency need for blood, or those living with critical conditions such as cancer and sickle cell disease and who depend on lifesaving blood transfusions.

Study Validates Lunit AI as a Game-Changer, Poised to Replace One Human Reader in Breast Cancer Screening

Utilizing Lunit INSIGHT MMG, an FDA-cleared and CE-marked AI solution for mammography analysis, this research backs AI's potential to replace one human reader under Europe's double reading guideline and underscores its capacity to alleviate the strain on radiologists.

Groundbreaking Program Encourages Underrepresented Minorities to Consider Career in Neurosurgery

"African Americans, Hispanic Americans and women are significantly underrepresented in neurosurgery, and the CNS Pathway to Neurosurgery program aims to address this problem by promoting diversity, equity and inclusion in neurosurgery," said Tiffany R. Hodges , MD, co-chair of the CNS Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Committee and associate professor of neurosurgery at Case Western Reserve School of Medicine.

FDA Takes Action on Updated mRNA COVID-19 Vaccines to Better Protect Against Currently Circulating Variants

"The public can be assured that these updated vaccines have met the agency's rigorous scientific standards for safety, effectiveness, and manufacturing quality. We very much encourage those who are eligible to consider getting vaccinated," said Peter Marks , M.D., Ph.D., director of the FDA's Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research.

The 5th Annual Susan G. Komen® "Live Pink" Program Highlights Companies Supporting the Mission to End Breast Cancer

Each year during National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Live Pink offers consumers an opportunity to shop products and services that fund patient care services, breast cancer research, and resources to help end breast cancer.

Introducing Notable Assistant, a ChatGPT-like innovation that patients can use to manage everything from appointment scheduling to bill payments

Built on the rich data at the heart of the Notable platform, Patient AI, Notable Assistant introduces an accessible experience, in which every patient has a personal guide navigating them through the intricacies of the healthcare system.

Phoenix Children's Expands Pediatric Orthopedic Surgery Team with Hire of Globally Renowned Brittle Bone Expert

Maegen Wallace , MD, MBA, a pediatric orthopedic surgeon and expert in osteogenesis imperfecta, or brittle bone disease, joined the Herbert J. Louis Center for Orthopedics and Sports Medicine at Phoenix Children's last month.

26Health Launches 'We Are With Every Letter' Campaign

The bi-lingual campaign, entitled, "We Are With Every Letter," or, "Nosotros Estamos Con Cada Letra," reaffirms 26Health's mission of being a resource and haven, offering comprehensive care that is accessible to everyone, regardless of identity, age, gender or ability to pay.

Transfix Partners with Health in Transportation to Enhance Driver Wellness and Safety on the Road

As part of the partnership, Transfix will provide complimentary access to CDL heath scanners to carriers within its network. The groundbreaking scanners use a patented Transdermal Optical Imaging technology to scan a driver's face and record vitals including blood pressure, heart rate, BMI, and respiratory rate.

The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention Shines Light on Reducing Mental Health and Suicide Stigma in Latinx and Hispanic Communities

As suicide trends move upward in Hispanic communities with an increase of nearly 7% in suicide rates nationally from 2018-2021, it's important to encourage an understanding that mental health conditions that contribute to suicide are treatable, and to normalize conversations to encourage seeking help when needed.

Read more of the latest health-related releases from PR Newswire and stay caught up on the top press releases by following @PRNhealth on Twitter.

Helping Journalists Stay Up to Date on Industry News

These are just a few of the recent press releases that consumers and the media should know about. To be notified of releases relevant to their coverage area, journalists can set up a custom newsfeed with PR Newswire for Journalists.

Once they're signed up, reporters, bloggers and freelancers have access to the following free features:

Customization: Create a customized newsfeed that will deliver relevant news right to your inbox. Customize the newsfeed by keywords, industry, subject, geography, and more.

Create a customized newsfeed that will deliver relevant news right to your inbox. Customize the newsfeed by keywords, industry, subject, geography, and more. Photos and Videos: Thousands of multimedia assets are available to download and include with your next story.

Thousands of multimedia assets are available to download and include with your next story. Subject Matter Experts: Access ProfNet, a database of industry experts to connect with as sources or for quotes in your articles.

Access ProfNet, a database of industry experts to connect with as sources or for quotes in your articles. Related Resources: Read and subscribe to our journalist- and blogger-focused blog, Beyond Bylines, for media news roundups, writing tips, upcoming events, and more.

About PR Newswire and PR Newswire for Journalists

For more than 65 years, PR Newswire has been the industry leader with the largest, most comprehensive distribution network of print, radio, magazine, television stations, financial portals and trade publications. PR Newswire has an unparalleled global reach of more than 200,000 publications and 10,000 websites and is available in more than 170 countries and 40 languages.

PR Newswire for Journalists (PRNJ) is an exclusive community that includes over 20,000 journalists, bloggers and influencers who are logging into their PRNJ accounts specifically looking for story ideas. PR Newswire thoroughly researches and vets this community to verify their identity as a member of the press, blogger or influencer. PRNJ users cover more than 200 beats and verticals.

For questions, contact the team at media.relations@cision.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/this-week-in-health-news-11-stories-you-need-to-see-301928553.html

SOURCE PR Newswire® ™