This Week in Health News: 11 Stories You Need to See

Susan G. Komen® Analysis Shows Many Breast Cancer Patients Struggle To Afford Basic Needs: Housing, Transportation, Utilities

Up to 73% of adult cancer survivors experience financial toxicity, the damage inflicted on personal finances by medical costs. Additionally, almost half of breast cancer patients report that even mild financial toxicity affects treatment choices, quality of life, medication adherence, bankruptcy rates and even mortality.

RSV Awareness Month: 4 Things You Can Do to Protect Yourself this Fall

"This is the first RSV season where vaccination can help protect against RSV for adults 60 years of age and older," said Dr. Leonard Friedland , Vice President, Director Scientific Affairs and Public Health GSK. "It is increasingly important that older adults have conversations with their healthcare providers about the risks of RSV infection this fall and winter."

Applications Open for Johnson & Johnson's Second Health Equity Innovation Challenge

The company is seeking applicants in Atlanta , Chicago , Los Angeles , New York City and Philadelphia ; winners will each receive up to $75,000 in seed funding for innovative ideas to address health inequities in communities.

Mental Illness Awareness Week 2023 Highlights NAMI Support Groups and New Teen & Young Adult HelpLine

"Given the unique mental health crisis among our youth, we are also launching the NAMI Teen & Young Adult HelpLine, which is nationwide and free of charge. It provides a safe space where young people can talk to a peer who understands what they're going through," said NAMI CEO Daniel H. Gillison Jr.

Novavax 2023-2024 COVID-19 Vaccine Now Authorized and Recommended for Use in the U.S.

"COVID-19 is once again on the rise with infections and hospitalizations increasing, so it's important that individuals get vaccinated to protect themselves and their loved ones," said John C. Jacobs , President and Chief Executive Officer, Novavax.

FDA Grants First Marketing Authorization for a DNA Test to Assess Predisposition for Dozens of Cancer Types

The test, which is the first of its kind to be granted FDA marketing authorization, evaluates DNA extracted from a blood sample to identify variants in 47 genes known to be associated with an elevated risk of developing certain types of cancer.

HALLS Partners with Grammy Nominated Atlanta Rapper Latto to Launch 'Rapper Wrote This Wrapper' Campaign

Just in time for cold and flu season, HALLS is releasing limited edition packaging with wrappers featuring 'pep talks' written by Latto.

Truth Initiative Launches Animated truth® Campaign: "Toxic Therapy from Your Vape" featuring Actor Chris Parnell to Address Alarming Connection between Vaping Nicotine and Youth Mental Health

"Many young people turn to vaping nicotine as a coping mechanism in moments of stress or anxiety, but the truth is that nicotine can often intensify those feelings. We wanted to make it clear to young people that vaping nicotine is—Toxic Therapy," explained Elizabeth Kenny , Chief Marketing and Strategy Officer, Truth Initiative.

Instacart and Mount Sinai Solutions Launch a New Grocery Benefit to Support Patients After Hospital Care

Through the new partnership, patients within the Mount Sinai Solutions network will receive $110 in Fresh Funds for the episode of care to pay for delivery of fresh groceries, pantry staples, and household and baby essentials following specialized care and surgery at Mount Sinai facilities in New York City , and extended partners in Connecticut , Florida , Massachusetts , New Jersey and Pennsylvania .

Most Women Skipping Annual Mammograms, According to New MedStar Health Survey

According to the results, 59% of respondents say they forgo the recommended routine exam on a yearly basis. Almost a quarter (23%) say they've never had a mammogram.

CLEARSTEM Skincare Introduces Its First Ever Acne Lab Test

The CLEARSTEM Acne Lab Test uses a blood sample to analyze which of the 80+ acne markers, such as blood urea nitrogen (BUN), Creatinine, mean corpuscular volume (MCV), are contributing to the body's root causes of acne.

