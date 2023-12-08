This Week in Health News: 11 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy health industry press releases from PR Newswire, including partnerships to study lung cancer, suicide prevention, and Hepatitis C.

CVS Health highlights path to accelerating long-term growth through building a world of health around every consumer

CVS Pharmacy today CVS CostVantage, a new approach that evolves the traditional pharmacy reimbursement model and brings greater transparency and simplicity to the system.

Zepbound™ (tirzepatide) is Now Available in U.S. Pharmacies for Adults Living with Obesity

Following the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval on Nov. 8, 2023 , people living with obesity can now access Zepbound in six doses (2.5 mg, 5 mg, 7.5 mg, 10 mg, 12.5 mg, 15 mg) through a prescription that can be filled at retail and mail-order pharmacies.

Lung Cancer Research Foundation and the International Association for the Study of Lung Cancer (IASLC) Announce New Research Partnership

IASLC and LCRF have created this Team Science award to focus on furthering the development of novel therapies, including immunotherapeutic approaches, for patients with oncogene-driven lung cancers. It is the intent of the two organizations to fund work that will have the potential to increase survivorship, and have a near-term benefit for these patients.

Assisted Living Locators Offers Tips for Families Transitioning Loved Ones into Senior Care

"Shifting to senior care is a significant decision, often filled with emotions and uncertainties," says Angela Olea, RN , Assisted Living Locators Founder, Brand President . "The holidays, however, provide a natural setting to discuss and reassure our loved ones of our unwavering support throughout this transition."

American Foundation for Suicide Prevention Announces Annual Research Grants Totaling Over $9 Million

The 27 grants awarded this year address six key suicide research areas: (1) Neurobiological, (2) Genetics, (3) Psychosocial, (4) Clinical Treatment, (5) Loss Survivor and (6) Community Intervention.

Montefiore AIDS Center Awarded $6.8 Million to Curb the Disproportionate Impact of HIV on Black, Hispanic & LGBTQ+ Communities

"We have made tremendous strides in addressing HIV and AIDS. But since the beginning of the HIV/AIDS epidemic, communities of color and people who identify as LGBTQ+ remain at higher risk and unacceptable disparities remain," said Barry Zingman , M.D., the principal investigator at Montefiore for all three grants and Medical Director of the Montefiore AIDS Center.

Quest Diagnostics and CDC Expand Public Health Research Collaboration to Better Understand Hepatitis C Burden in the United States

Under the new agreement, Quest will perform both HCV antibody testing and molecular RNA testing using HIPAA-deidentified "remnant" specimens randomly selected from clinical test specimens.

Jasper Health Unveils Medicare Focused Cancer Care Navigation Leveraging AI, Aligned with New Reimbursement Codes

This groundbreaking virtual solution aligns with national efforts and marks a turning point in the transformation of cancer care navigation. Having Medicare reimburse for cancer navigation services will make, "an enormous difference in people's lives," said Dr. Jill Biden , who championed the White House's initiative.

PrecisePK and Cherokee Indian Hospital Authority Join Forces to Optimize Antibiotic Dosing in Indigenous Communities

By integrating PrecisePK's innovative Bayesian precision dosing tools, the Cherokee Indian Hospital Authority demonstrates a commitment to harnessing technology for optimizing patient-specific treatments and enhancing healthcare outcomes for Native American communities.

TeselaGen Announces Spin-Off, Built Biotechnologies, Aims to Advance DNA Manufacturing

Built will specialize in advanced DNA manufacturing workflows and will provide molecular biology services and products crucial for unlocking advancements in cell and gene therapies, agricultural biotechnology, phage genomics, and beyond.

Survey: 2/3 of Parents Unaware that Type 1 Diabetes is Identifiable Before Symptoms

In DLC's online survey of 1,000 parents of children aged 17 and younger, findings indicate that parents may misunderstand T1D risk and are unaware of screening options to identify risk early. Importantly, parents said they would be interested in screening options that would help improve their child's outcome if diagnosed with T1D.

