This Week in Health News: 12 Stories You Need to See

John Hancock becomes the first life insurance carrier to offer access to GRAIL's multi-cancer early detection test to customers

As the first life insurance carrier to make this breakthrough screening technology available, John Hancock is enabling eligible customers to take proactive steps to better understand and make more informed choices about their health.

OSHA Reveals Top 10 Safety Violations for Fiscal Year 2022 at NSC Safety Congress & Expo

Lorraine Martin , NSC president and CEO, said, "Despite advancements in workplace safety, we continue to see the same types of violations each year. It's more important than ever employers seek education and resources to keep their workers safe."

FDA Concludes Internal Review of Agency Actions Related to the U.S. Infant Formula Supply

"This incident demonstrated the need for an integrated, multidisciplinary approach that included scientific, clinical, nutritional, analytical, and inspectional expertise; legal processes; supply chain and policy considerations; and resources to support this multidisciplinary work."

McKesson Signs Agreement to Acquire Rx Savings Solutions

"Rx Savings Solutions' offerings for employers and patients will strengthen McKesson's ability to help solve the most common medication challenges related to access, affordability and adherence," said Brian Tyler , chief executive officer, McKesson.

Janssen Joins Forces with Pro Football Hall-of-Famer Shannon Sharpe to Address Health Disparities in Prostate Cancer

Talk That Talk™ is an educational campaign and call to action to drive prostate cancer awareness and reinforce the importance of screening for early detection among Black men.

Fundraising for Medical Expenses: What You Need to Know

Sonny Mullen , Director of Outreach for Help Hope Live, will present the Top 10 Tips & Tricks for Successful Fundraising and keeping a Medical Crisis from Being a Financial Crisis on October 13 at CONVENE in Washington, DC , for the Reeve Foundation Summit.

WebMD Announces 2022 Health Heroes: A physician, veteran, a neuroscientist, and three college students confront mental health challenges

Their work arrives at a moment of urgency. Mental health disorders were already on the rise, but the impact of the pandemic, the burnout of health care professionals, and the isolation and loneliness of lockdowns exacerbated the problem.

Staffing Shortages Push Nurses to the Brink, With Nearly Two-Thirds Considering a Departure from the Profession in Next Two Years

According to the Annual State of Nursing Report, the vast majority of nurses who are considering leaving the profession (93%) say having the ability to control their schedule would make them more willing to stay.

Amare Global Announces Acquisition of Kyäni, Inc.

"This has been a year of transformative growth and momentum at Amare, and we could not ask for a better partner than Kyäni to help propel our global vision to share the benefits of mental wellness," says Jared Turner , Chief Executive Officer.

The Trevor Project Honors Janelle Monáe with Annual Suicide Prevention Advocate of the Year Award

The Grammy-nominated global superstar is the second-ever recipient of the award, which recognizes influential public figures who champion the LGBTQ community and advocate for mental health awareness.

Supira Medical Announces Successful First-In-Human Use of its Next Generation Percutaneous Ventricular Assist Device

The prospective, single-arm, single-center study will evaluate the safety and performance of Supira's low-profile, high-flow percutaneous ventricular assist device (pVAD) to support cardiovascular hemodynamics in patients undergoing high-risk percutaneous coronary interventions (HRPCI).

Gates Foundation Announces $1.27 Billion in Health and Development Commitments to Advance Progress Toward the Global Goals

The funding will address overlapping global crises that have reversed the progress already made toward achieving the UN Sustainable Development Goals (Global Goals).

