|
07.10.2022 13:22:00
This Week in Health News: 12 Stories You Need to See
A roundup of the week's most newsworthy health industry press releases from PR Newswire
NEW YORK, Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help journalists covering the healthcare industry stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a roundup of stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.
The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.
Since February, Kroger has attempted on dozens of occasions to negotiate in good faith with ESI – seeking a more equitable and fair contract that lowers cost, increases access, and delivers greater transparency – but there has been little to no progress to date.
The proposed acquisition brings LogicBio's unique technology, experienced rare disease R&D team, and expertise in pre-clinical development to support Alexion's growth in genomic medicines.
The unique VR experience gives children and young teenagers a chance to familiarize themselves with medical tools in a safe environment ahead of their medical procedure to relieve preoperative anxiety.
Pending FDA approval, Sanofi US will co-promote teplizumab along with its existing portfolio of diabetes therapies, and leverage its customer-facing field teams with the aim of accelerating uptake of teplizumab across the U.S.
Storytelling is a compelling way to break through the stigma that makes it so difficult for many to come forward and get help. The power of people bravely sharing their personal experiences sends the message that there is a community of people who care and understand what you're going through.
"As Medicare Advantage enrollment continues to grow across the country, Wellcare is proud to offer more plans, enhanced benefits, and greater choices to help our members and those eligible for Medicare live better, healthier lives," said Rich Fisher, Chief Executive Officer of Medicare for Centene, Wellcare's parent company.
The new Cue Flu + COVID-19 Molecular Test can simultaneously detect and differentiate between influenza and COVID-19 in approximately 25 minutes, with results delivered digitally to the Cue Health App on the user's mobile device.
'The Real Cost of Beauty Ideals' report reveals the devastating economic and human toll in the U.S. as a direct result of racist and gendered beauty ideals specifically targeting women and girls
Upon closing of the transaction, TradeUP will be renamed "Estrella Immunopharma, Inc." (the "Combined Company").
According to a new poll from the American Psychiatric Association (APA), four out of five (79%) adults say that the state of mental health in the U.S. is a public health emergency that merits more attention from lawmakers.
The event took place at Rolling Greens on Mateo in Downtown Los Angeles and featured star-studded performances, including an acoustic set from John Mayer, carnival games, a celebrity-hosted live auction, food trucks, drinks, and laughs.
A recently launched clinical trial at the University of Pennsylvania will evaluate a chewing gum designed by Penn Dental Medicine's Dr. Henry Daniell to trap SARS-CoV-2 in the saliva, potentially blocking transmission of COVID-19 decrease self-infection.
Read more of the latest health-related releases from PR Newswire and stay caught up on the top press releases by following @PRNhealth on Twitter.Helping Journalists Stay Up to Date on Industry News
These are just a few of the recent press releases that consumers and the media should know about. To be notified of releases relevant to their coverage area, journalists can set up a custom newsfeed with PR Newswire for Journalists.
Once they're signed up, reporters, bloggers and freelancers have access to the following free features:
- Customization: Create a customized newsfeed that will deliver relevant news right to your inbox. Customize the newsfeed by keywords, industry, subject, geography, and more.
- Photos and Videos: Thousands of multimedia assets are available to download and include with your next story.
- Subject Matter Experts: Access ProfNet, a database of industry experts to connect with as sources or for quotes in your articles.
- Related Resources: Read and subscribe to our journalist- and blogger-focused blog, Beyond Bylines, for media news roundups, writing tips, upcoming events, and more.
For more than 65 years, PR Newswire has been the industry leader with the largest, most comprehensive distribution network of print, radio, magazine, television stations, financial portals and trade publications. PR Newswire has an unparalleled global reach of more than 200,000 publications and 10,000 websites and is available in more than 170 countries and 40 languages.
PR Newswire for Journalists (PRNJ) is an exclusive community that includes over 20,000 journalists, bloggers and influencers who are logging into their PRNJ accounts specifically looking for story ideas. PR Newswire thoroughly researches and vets this community to verify their identity as a member of the press, blogger or influencer. PRNJ users cover more than 200 beats and verticals.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/this-week-in-health-news-12-stories-you-need-to-see-301643474.html
SOURCE PR Newswire
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerGuter US-Arbeitsmarktbericht schürt Zinssorgen: ATX und DAX gehen tiefer ins Wochenende -- Wall Street letztlich im Abwärtstaumel -- Börsen in Fernost zum Handelsschluss leichter
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt schlossen einen volatilen Freitagshandel letztlich mit tiefroten Notierungen ab. Auch an den US-Börsen herrschte hoher Verkaufsdruck vor. Die Märkte in Asien gingen mit Verlusten ins Wochenende.