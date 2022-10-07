This Week in Health News: 12 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy health industry press releases from PR Newswire

Seeking More Equitable Contract, Kroger Health Sends Notice of Intent to Terminate to Express Scripts, Inc.

Since February, Kroger has attempted on dozens of occasions to negotiate in good faith with ESI – seeking a more equitable and fair contract that lowers cost, increases access, and delivers greater transparency – but there has been little to no progress to date.

Alexion, AstraZeneca Rare Disease to Acquire LogicBio® Therapeutics to Accelerate Growth in Genomic Medicine

The proposed acquisition brings LogicBio's unique technology, experienced rare disease R&D team, and expertise in pre-clinical development to support Alexion's growth in genomic medicines.

Virtual Reality Experience to Help Ease Pediatric Patient Anxiety Developed by Before Inc. and Saritasa

The unique VR experience gives children and young teenagers a chance to familiarize themselves with medical tools in a safe environment ahead of their medical procedure to relieve preoperative anxiety.

Sanofi US enters into co-promotion agreement with Provention Bio, Inc. to launch teplizumab, an investigational disease-modifying therapy for type 1 diabetes

Pending FDA approval, Sanofi US will co-promote teplizumab along with its existing portfolio of diabetes therapies, and leverage its customer-facing field teams with the aim of accelerating uptake of teplizumab across the U.S.

NAMI Shares "What I Wish I Had Known" Personal Stories for Mental Illness Awareness Week

Storytelling is a compelling way to break through the stigma that makes it so difficult for many to come forward and get help. The power of people bravely sharing their personal experiences sends the message that there is a community of people who care and understand what you're going through.

Wellcare Expands Medicare Advantage and Medicare Prescription Drug Plan Offerings for 2023

"As Medicare Advantage enrollment continues to grow across the country, Wellcare is proud to offer more plans, enhanced benefits, and greater choices to help our members and those eligible for Medicare live better, healthier lives," said Rich Fisher , Chief Executive Officer of Medicare for Centene, Wellcare's parent company.

Cue Health Applies with FDA for Emergency Use Authorization of its Cue Flu + COVID-19 Molecular Test

The new Cue Flu + COVID-19 Molecular Test can simultaneously detect and differentiate between influenza and COVID-19 in approximately 25 minutes, with results delivered digitally to the Cue Health App on the user's mobile device.

TOXIC BEAUTY STANDARDS ARE CAUSING A PUBLIC HEALTH CRISIS THAT COST THE U.S. ECONOMY MORE THAN $501 BILLION ANNUALLY, NEW DOVE STUDY FINDS

'The Real Cost of Beauty Ideals' report reveals the devastating economic and human toll in the U.S. as a direct result of racist and gendered beauty ideals specifically targeting women and girls

Estrella Biopharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company to Become a Publicly Traded Company Via Merger with TradeUP Acquisition Corp.

Upon closing of the transaction, TradeUP will be renamed "Estrella Immunopharma, Inc." (the "Combined Company").

As Midterms Approach, 79% of Americans Believe Mental Health Is a Public Health Emergency That Needs More Attention from Lawmakers

According to a new poll from the American Psychiatric Association (APA), four out of five (79%) adults say that the state of mental health in the U.S. is a public health emergency that merits more attention from lawmakers.

Seth Rogen and Lauren Miller Rogen's Non-Profit Hilarity for Charity Raises $877,000 For Alzheimer's At 10th Birthday Extravaganza With Star-Studded Line Up

The event took place at Rolling Greens on Mateo in Downtown Los Angeles and featured star-studded performances, including an acoustic set from John Mayer , carnival games, a celebrity-hosted live auction, food trucks, drinks, and laughs.

Chewing Gum Designed to Trap SARS-CoV-2 in the Saliva Moves to Clinical Trial from Penn Dental Medicine

A recently launched clinical trial at the University of Pennsylvania will evaluate a chewing gum designed by Penn Dental Medicine's Dr. Henry Daniell to trap SARS-CoV-2 in the saliva, potentially blocking transmission of COVID-19 decrease self-infection.

