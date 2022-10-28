This Week in Health News: 12 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy health industry press releases from PR Newswire

First Lady Dr. Jill Biden Joins the American Cancer Society to Launch Roundtables on Breast and Cervical Cancer in the Next Step Toward Cancer Moonshot

The roundtables bring together a diverse coalition of national organizations and advocates to prioritize equitable access to the prevention, screening, early detection, and diagnosis of cancer.

Express Scripts Announces Strategic Partnership with Centene to Unlock Greater Prescription Drug Savings

Beginning in January 2024 , Express Scripts will manage pharmacy benefits for approximately 20 million Centene members.

Pediatric Sleep App Huckleberry Shares Top Potty Training Challenges and Preferences in 3,300-parent Survey

Huckleberry has launched a new potty training tool to continue supporting parents during times of transition. In conjunction with the launch, they are unveiling the results of a survey that analyzes when parents start potty training, popular methods used, and differences across gender, among other topics.

TEGAN AND SARA FOUNDATION AND GLMA LAUNCH LGBTQ+ HEALTHCARE DIRECTORY

The LGBTQ+ Healthcare Directory is a free, searchable database of doctors, medical professionals and healthcare providers who are knowledgeable and sensitive to the unique health needs of LGBTQ+ people in the United States and Canada .

World's Largest Veterinary Meeting & Expo Celebrates 40 Years of Advances in Veterinary Medicine, Looks Ahead to Next Great Innovations

The global leader in continuing education for veterinary professionals, the North American Veterinary Community (NAVC), will mark four decades of innovative veterinary education at its 40th annual Veterinary Meeting & Expo (VMX), Jan. 14 to 18, 2023 in Orlando, FL at the Orange County Convention Center.

FINN Partners and OffScrip Health Join Forces on Multimedia Campaign "Heartbreak in America's Heartland - Crisis in Rural America"

FINN and OffScrip Health will work to invite others to partner in the effort, championing a national conversation on the challenges rural Americans face, especially their struggles to access education, health, technology, consumer goods, clean water and more.

ALANIS MORISSETTE , HALSEY, WEEZER, ONEREPUBLIC, GARBAGE AND TATE MCRAE HEADLINE AUDACY'S "WE CAN SURVIVE" CONCERT IN HOLLYWOOD

The event raised over $750,000 for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP), the nation's largest suicide prevention organization that gives those affected by suicide a nationwide community empowered by research, education and advocacy to take action against this leading cause of death.

Regeneron Receives Six Months of U.S. Pediatric Exclusivity for EYLEA® (aflibercept) Injection

The pediatric exclusivity determination is based on data from two Phase 3 trials – BUTTERFLEYE and FIREFLEYE – which were submitted in response to the FDA's Written Request to evaluate the use of EYLEA as a treatment for retinopathy of prematurity (ROP) in preterm infants.

Make-A-Wish and My First Reading Club Partner to Give Children a World of Possibilities

The national partnership will help raise critical funds to continue to grant life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses – many of whom credit their wish with helping them overcome their illness.

Verywell Mind releases Psychedelics & Mental Health survey, finds nearly half of Americans support legalization for mental health conditions as new treatment options generate buzz

Verywell Mind released a new survey, Psychedelics & Mental Health, examining Americans' awareness and opinions of psychedelics used in the context of mental health treatment.

FDA Denies Marketing of Logic's Menthol E-Cigarette Products Following Determination They Do Not Meet Public Health Standard

These are the first menthol e-cigarette products to receive a marketing decision based on a full scientific review from the FDA.

Eye Safety Tips to Keep Halloween From Getting Really Scary

Halloween costumes are fun and everyone wants to make a big "visual" impression, but here are tips from Safe Eyes America to keep you and your eyes safe.

