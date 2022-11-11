This Week in Health News: 12 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy health industry press releases from PR Newswire

Ad Council Announces $65 Million Multi-Year Mental Health Initiative

Guided by mental health experts, amplified by partnerships across every sector and rooted in extensive research with key audiences, the initiative aims to change social norms, reduce stigma around mental health and encourage people to take a proactive approach to their mental health issues.

Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics: Turkey-Free Thanksgiving Tips

Thanksgiving is a time for friends and families to come together to enjoy a hearty meal, but with food prices continuing to rise, some families might want to consider alternatives to the "traditional" fall turkey feast.

Planet Fitness Collaborates with Amazon Halo to Provide People with the Tools and Resources to Start and Stick with Their Fitness Journeys

Now through November 15 , new members who sign up for the PF Black Card® at Planet Fitness will receive a complimentary Amazon Halo View wellness tracker, along with one year of full access to an Amazon Halo exclusive membership with features and content.

Healthy Together Announces Launch of New Mobile Application in Partnership with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA)

The technology enables real-time, updated health information and records to be accessible via smartphone with simplified record sharing, allowing veterans to easily send PDF versions of health information to a doctor or organization when needed.

Screen Usage Linked to Differences in Brain Structure in Young Children

A study of kids ages 3 to 5 suggests that digital media use ("screen time") impacts development of brain areas responsible for visual processing, empathy, attention, complex memory and early reading skills.

Severely Stressful Events Worsen Symptoms of Long COVID

The death of a loved one, financial or food insecurity, or a newly developed disability were some of the strongest predictors of whether a patient hospitalized for COVID-19 would experience symptoms of long COVID a year later, a new study finds.

Roche introduces the navify brand for its digital health solutions at HLTH 2022

The navify digital solutions help providers and patients 'navigate' and 'clarify' a wide range of touchpoints by activating insights that provide evidence on how to optimize operational processes and clinical decision making in healthcare.

Leading Fertility Company TMRW Life Sciences Receives FDA 510(k) Clearance for Next-Generation Technology to Safely Manage and Store Frozen Eggs and Embryos

With its cutting-edge in-clinic and off-site portfolio of solutions, TMRW's advanced technology offers transparency, automation and standardization to a system that is increasingly challenged to keep up with those volumes of specimens under management.

Robotic Rehab Device rebless™ Expands Reach with Rehabmart.com Partnership

With numerous operating modes, rebless™ allows for passive, active, active-assisted and resisted training, plus range of motion measurement, so that therapy can be customized based on each patient's condition and progress.

Quest Introduces First of Its Kind Fitness Tests Built By and For Athletes on questhealth.com

Each fitness test panel provides a deep dive into an individual's health to paint a complete picture of overall fitness, including comprehensive tests that measure endurance, nutrition, energy, hydration, and hormone levels.

Kroger Health Donates $100,000 to Support Pharmacy Quality Alliance Efforts to Develop Standard Pharmacy Performance Measures

Kroger Health's support will assist in the facilitation of broad scale testing of developed concepts and expands information technology infrastructure, and disseminates findings to support scale, spread, and sustainability of innovative pharmacy services.

Johnson Controls and the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America Advocate for Healthier Classrooms

Through strategic upgrades, sustainable solutions, resilient building improvements, and educational programs, Johnson Controls is collaborating with 7,000 school districts across the country to enhance the K-12 experience. It's estimated that over 50% of K-12 schools require building system updates, including HVAC, plumbing, energy management systems, interior lighting, building envelopes, and more.

