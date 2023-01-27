This Week in Health News: 12 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy health industry press releases from PR Newswire, including Kroger's new clinical trial site network and a new wellbeing center for children.

NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help journalists covering the healthcare industry stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a roundup of stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.

The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.

More Americans Know Their Horoscope Sign Than Their Blood Type, Survey Reveals

Aimed to empower Americans to take ownership of their health in the new year, the survey highlights how the U.S. adult population prioritizes their health, where they go for medical advice, and how proactive they are with staying on top of their overall well-being.

Researchers confirm successful rehabilitation and recovery of human donor lungs previously deemed unfit for transplant

A novel method for supporting and recovering donor lungs outside the body shows potential to increase the number of organs available for transplant, according to a recent study published in The Journal of Heart and Lung Transplantation.

Cincinnati Children's Opens First-of-its-Kind Heart and Mind Wellbeing Center in United States

The Heart and Mind Wellbeing Center was created to provide comprehensive psychological support and mental health care tailored for families affected by Congenital Heart Disease (CHD). It offers research-proven treatments focused on enhancing both physical and mental health.

New Online Tool Provides Health Snapshot of All 435 U.S. Congressional Districts The Congressional District Health Dashboard can inform policymaker action to eliminate wide disparities in premature death, mental health, childhood poverty, broadband access, and more.

Study Offers First Glimpse of How Many Suffer From Previously Unknown Illness

About 13,200 men and another 2,300 women in the United States over age 50 are estimated to have VEXAS syndrome, according to a new study.

Start-up Pitch Finalists Announced for AMWA Healthcare Innovation Challenge "Women physicians and other women healthcare leaders play critical roles in our healthcare system and we represent and have a unique understanding of the needs of women patients," said AMWA President, Theresa Rohr-Kirchgraber , MD. "These are some of the many reasons it's a strategic miss that women-led startups receive less than 3% of venture capital funding."

HLTH Foundation Launches 'Techquity for Health' Coalition to Help Integrate Health Equity Standards into Healthcare Technology & Data Practices

The Coalition defines techquity as the strategic design, development, and deployment of technology to advance health equity, and encompasses the notion that technology can inhibit advancements in health equity if not implemented intentionally and inclusively.

Kroger Health Establishes Clinical Trial Site Network to Increase Reach and Access to Research Studies

"With our team of more than 24,000 healthcare professionals, under the umbrella of America's grocer, we are positioned at the nexus of food and healthcare, which provides us with the unique opportunity to increase accessibility to clinical trial opportunities," said Colleen Lindholz , Kroger Health president.

Centivo's 2022 Healthcare Spend Analysis Reveals 21 to 33 Percent Cost Savings for Employers Employees using Centivo also visited primary care physicians more and experienced fewer emergency and inpatient visits than industry benchmarks.

Crown Aesthetics Introduces BIOJUVE™, a Revolutionary First of Its Kind, Living Skin Biome Care, Clinically Proven to Deliver Results, 24/7

The microbial powerhouses within the patented Xycrobe™ technology naturally produce and deliver around the clock Bioessentials™ such as proteins, polypeptides, and antioxidants to optimize skin health and vitality.

CVS Health Launches Community Equity Alliance to Improve Health Outcomes in Underserved Communities

The CVS Health Community Equity Alliance is being established to expand the community health worker workforce, enhance connections between health care institutions and communities and address disparities in heart health and mental health outcomes.

Responder Health and Youturn Health Partner to Provide Mental Health Support for First Responders

"It is absolutely critical to get the men and women who keep us safe the support they need to treat chronic stress and trauma," said Sean Riley , Co-Executive Director of Responder Health. "We're working to break the code of silence that causes officers of the law to needlessly suffer."

Read more of the latest health-related releases from PR Newswire and stay caught up on the top press releases by following @PRNhealth on Twitter.

Helping Journalists Stay Up to Date on Industry News

These are just a few of the recent press releases that consumers and the media should know about. To be notified of releases relevant to their coverage area, journalists can set up a custom newsfeed with PR Newswire for Journalists.

Once they're signed up, reporters, bloggers and freelancers have access to the following free features:

Customization: Create a customized newsfeed that will deliver relevant news right to your inbox. Customize the newsfeed by keywords, industry, subject, geography, and more.

Create a customized newsfeed that will deliver relevant news right to your inbox. Customize the newsfeed by keywords, industry, subject, geography, and more. Photos and Videos: Thousands of multimedia assets are available to download and include with your next story.

Thousands of multimedia assets are available to download and include with your next story. Subject Matter Experts: Access ProfNet, a database of industry experts to connect with as sources or for quotes in your articles.

Access ProfNet, a database of industry experts to connect with as sources or for quotes in your articles. Related Resources: Read and subscribe to our journalist- and blogger-focused blog, Beyond Bylines, for media news roundups, writing tips, upcoming events, and more.

About PR Newswire and PR Newswire for Journalists

For more than 65 years, PR Newswire has been the industry leader with the largest, most comprehensive distribution network of print, radio, magazine, television stations, financial portals and trade publications. PR Newswire has an unparalleled global reach of more than 200,000 publications and 10,000 websites and is available in more than 170 countries and 40 languages.

PR Newswire for Journalists (PRNJ) is an exclusive community that includes over 20,000 journalists, bloggers and influencers who are logging into their PRNJ accounts specifically looking for story ideas. PR Newswire thoroughly researches and vets this community to verify their identity as a member of the press, blogger or influencer. PRNJ users cover more than 200 beats and verticals.

For questions, contact the team at media.relations@cision.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/this-week-in-health-news-12-stories-you-need-to-see-301731907.html

SOURCE PR Newswire