This Week in Health News: 12 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy health industry press releases from PR Newswire, including the launch of WebMD Ignite and a test of ChatGPT's advice for breast cancer screening.

NEW YORK, April 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help journalists covering the healthcare industry stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a roundup of stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.

The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.

WebMD Launches WebMD Ignite

WebMD Ignite offers solutions for patient and HCP engagement at every step of the healthcare journey that support health organizations, healthcare professionals, providers, and payers.

Oracle and Zoom Join Forces to Expand Access to Virtual Care

By connecting telehealth capabilities with Oracle Cerner Millennium, Oracle and Zoom can enable providers around the world to join patient appointments more quickly and easily with the relevant patient electronic health record (EHR) at their fingertips.

UM School of Medicine Study Finds ChatGPT Helpful for Breast Cancer Screening Advice, With Certain Caveats

In February 2023 , UMSOM researchers created a set of 25 questions related to advice on getting screened for breast cancer. They submitted each question to ChatGPT three times to see what responses were generated. Three radiologists fellowship-trained in mammography evaluated the responses; they found that the responses were appropriate for 22 out of the 25 questions.

Meijer Pharmacies Prepare to Collect Unwanted Medications During National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

As part of National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, April 22 , Meijer pharmacists are preparing for an influx of customers to come in and dispose of their unused and expired medications. The retailer is encouraging its customers to take advantage of the program that collected 3 tons of medications during the spring 2022 event.

BATISTE Announces its Commitment to Improving the Mental Health and Well-Being of Gen Z

The ongoing commitment will take shape through multi-faceted cause marketing initiatives – from partnering with various experts in the mental health space to experiential events on college campuses in the spring – and will provide Gen Z with tangible and change-making resources throughout the year.

New Harris Poll Finds Women Want More Education on Sexually Transmitted Infections Testing and Treatment

The survey of more than 1,000 U.S. women over 18 years old, found that while 77% of women say they are knowledgeable about vaginal infections (including yeast infections) in general, only 60% are knowledgeable about treatment options for vaginal infections and STIs.

Microsoft and Epic expand strategic collaboration with integration of Azure OpenAI Service

This co-innovation is focused on delivering a comprehensive array of generative AI- powered solutions integrated with Epic's EHR to increase productivity, enhance patient care and improve financial integrity of health systems globally.

Wild Theory Launches Stellar New THC Product: Cosmos 5mg CBD Strawberry Gummies

3..2..1..Blast off to revolutionary relief with 25 mg CBD + 5pm Delta-9 THC. These strawberry-flavored gummies contain a stellar balance of CBD and THC to launch you into a better mood, an enhanced state of relaxation, and a solid night of rest.

Merck & XtalPi Collaboration Optimizes Drug Formulations with AI-Powered Techniques

The collaboration between Merck and XtalPi focused on the impact of different polymer additives on the crystal habit of metformin HCl, a diabetes medication.

Per Person Health Care Spending Rebounded In 2021, Increasing By 15%

A new report from Health Care Cost Institute (HCCI) shows that health care spending and utilization rebounded to pre-pandemic levels in 2021 after declines in 2020 that occurred with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. The HCCUR examines year-over-year and 5-year cumulative trends in health care spending for individuals with employer-sponsored insurance, segmented by health care service category.

Could Fixing a Problem with the Heart Be Good for Your Brain?

People who have an irregular heartbeat called atrial fibrillation that is treated with a procedure called catheter ablation may have a reduced risk of dementia compared to those who are treated with medication alone. The preliminary study released April 18, 2023 , will be presented at the American Academy of Neurology's 7th Annual Meeting being held in person in Boston and live online from April 22-27, 2023 .

HOLISTIK Wellness Expands Into The Vitamin Shoppe

HOLISTIK Wellness is a unique CBD product that provides the health benefits of broad-spectrum, water soluble hemp extract powder in a convenient, easy-to-use Stir STIK delivery system that can either be popped open and poured, or stirred gradually into, your favorite hot or cold beverage. HOLISTK CBD is formulated with ingredients such as lion's mane, melatonin, and lemongrass, to support focus, sleep, and a sense of calm.

Read more of the latest health-related releases from PR Newswire and stay caught up on the top press releases by following @PRNhealth on Twitter.

Can't-Miss Earnings

In addition to these popular releases, several must-read earnings reports crossed the wire this week, including the quarterly results for Abbott and INVO Bioscience.

Catch up on all the latest earnings reports here.

Helping Journalists Stay Up to Date on Industry News

These are just a few of the recent press releases that consumers and the media should know about. To be notified of releases relevant to their coverage area, journalists can set up a custom newsfeed with PR Newswire for Journalists.

Once they're signed up, reporters, bloggers and freelancers have access to the following free features:

Customization: Create a customized newsfeed that will deliver relevant news right to your inbox. Customize the newsfeed by keywords, industry, subject, geography, and more.

Create a customized newsfeed that will deliver relevant news right to your inbox. Customize the newsfeed by keywords, industry, subject, geography, and more. Photos and Videos: Thousands of multimedia assets are available to download and include with your next story.

Thousands of multimedia assets are available to download and include with your next story. Subject Matter Experts: Access ProfNet, a database of industry experts to connect with as sources or for quotes in your articles.

Access ProfNet, a database of industry experts to connect with as sources or for quotes in your articles. Related Resources: Read and subscribe to our journalist- and blogger-focused blog, Beyond Bylines, for media news roundups, writing tips, upcoming events, and more.

About PR Newswire and PR Newswire for Journalists

For more than 65 years, PR Newswire has been the industry leader with the largest, most comprehensive distribution network of print, radio, magazine, television stations, financial portals and trade publications. PR Newswire has an unparalleled global reach of more than 200,000 publications and 10,000 websites and is available in more than 170 countries and 40 languages.

PR Newswire for Journalists (PRNJ) is an exclusive community that includes over 20,000 journalists, bloggers and influencers who are logging into their PRNJ accounts specifically looking for story ideas. PR Newswire thoroughly researches and vets this community to verify their identity as a member of the press, blogger or influencer. PRNJ users cover more than 200 beats and verticals.

For questions, contact the team at media.relations@cision.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/this-week-in-health-news-12-stories-you-need-to-see-301803618.html

SOURCE PR Newswire