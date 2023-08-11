This Week in Health News: 12 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy health industry press releases from PR Newswire, including an oral treatment for postpartum depression and a reminder for back-to-school vaccinations and physicals.

FDA Approves First Oral Treatment for Postpartum Depression

PPD is a major depressive episode that typically occurs after childbirth but can also begin during the later stages of pregnancy. Until now, treatment for PPD was only available as an IV injection given by a health care provider in certain health care facilities.

Maven Clinic and Amazon Partner to Offer Fertility & Family-Building Support in 50 Countries

Working together, Maven and Amazon will give Amazon employees and their partners free access, via Maven, to board-certified reproductive endocrinologists (fertility doctors), obstetricians, gynecologists, nutritionists, mental health providers, adoption coaches, and other care providers.

Get Back-to-School Vaccinations and Physicals at Kroger

"When students are vaccinated, they protect themselves, other students, their families and their communities. Pre-participation physicals can detect health concerns before participation," said Meggen Brown , MSN, FNP-BC, chief nursing officer, Kroger Health.

Black Health Matters Summit and Expo Comes to Harlem Week

The BHM Health Summit & Expo links medical clinicians and specialists in health, wellness and chronic illness who are eager to bring health awareness to the public. The community will be treated to stimulating and informative panel discussions, presentations, a fitness session, and free health screenings and immunizations.

AI-based wastewater sampling predicts COVID pressure on hospitals

Professor Qilin Wang said the research shows wastewater surveillance combined with AI-based modelling can be a cost-effective early warning system, allowing public health officials to better prepare for and manage pandemic waves, and efficiently allocate limited healthcare resources.

New Study Finds 50% of Nurses Have Side Hustle For Extra Income

The survey comes at a time when nursing is seeing increasing popularity of per diem nursing due to burnout. Companies like connectRN are aiming to address the shortage by offering nurses flexibility in their jobs with options to work when and where they want to.

Pieces Technologies Achieves a Major Milestone: 1 Million Autonomously Written Inpatient Clinical Summaries

The Pieces working summary and associated clinical predictive models are currently being used by doctors, nurses, care managers, and administrators in real-world, live production inpatient environments for clinical and case management handoffs, multidisciplinary rounds, discharge planning, and hospital-wide efforts to reduce excess length of stay and readmission rates.

Game-changing Indian MRI Scanner Launched: Targets 6 billion People without Access to Cutting-edge Imaging Technologies

The Voxelgrids MRI scanner, priced at approximately USD 400,000 , represents a fraction of the cost of conventional 1.5T Whole Body Scanners, which typically range from USD 670,000 to USD 1.2 million . The substantial cost difference can create a profound impact on healthcare accessibility worldwide.

"Ebb and Flow" Brain Mechanism That Drives Learning Identified

Researchers have long thought that rewards like food or money encourage learning in the brain by causing the release of the "feel-good" hormone dopamine, known to reinforce storage of new information. Now, a new study in rodents describes how learning still occurs in the absence of an immediate incentive.

Back to School Wellness: Making Hearing Health a Priority

Roughly 15% of children ages 6–19 years have some degree of hearing loss in one or both ears, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Even a so-called mild hearing loss can affect a child's academic success.

Tabula Rasa and ExactCare to Combine to Create a Leading, Independent Pharmacy Care Management Company That Services Patients with the Most Complex Needs

The combination brings together two preeminent healthcare companies whose pioneering work integrating comprehensive pharmacy services into population health has improved outcomes and reduced total cost of care for people with complex needs, allowing them to thrive in home and community-based settings.

New data reveals rise in teen vaping, compromising academic performance and mental health

As students head back to class this month, Verkada's inaugural Teen Vaping Survey reveals a rise in vaping among teens across the country and profound negative impacts tied to it, including lowered academic performance, decreased student engagement and heightened depression. The data show that teens who vape are actually willing and trying to quit but are unable, with the school environment among contributing roadblocks.

