This Week in Health News: 12 Stories You Need to See

CVS Health survey finds more than two-thirds of Americans plan to get a flu shot this season

"Receiving vaccinations for common illnesses like flu and RSV is a cornerstone of preventive care, and helps patients protect not only themselves, but also the health of their broader community," said Sree Chaguturu , Executive Vice President and Chief Medical Officer, CVS Health.

Cigna Healthcare Launches New Global Health Benefits Plan for Adults Aged 60+

In addition to a range of health, well-being, and preventive care services, the 'Cigna Healthcare Global Plan for Seniors' provides essential coverage for hospital stays, inpatient and outpatient mental health treatment, and vaccinations. Medical and pharmacy care for hypertension, type 2 diabetes, glaucoma, arthritis, joint or back pain, and osteoporosis/osteopenia can also be included.

Abbott to Acquire Bigfoot Biomedical, Furthering Efforts to Develop Personalized, Connected Solutions for People with Diabetes

Bigfoot developed Bigfoot Unity®, a smart insulin management system that features the first and only FDA-cleared connected insulin pen caps that use integrated continuous glucose monitoring (iCGM) data along with healthcare provider instructions to provide insulin dosing recommendations.

New Partnership Takes on the Growing Mental Health Epidemic Facing Teenage Girls

The program will offer support for social anxiety; depression; stress, anxiety & worry; panic; insomnia; substance use; and resilience skills to over 55,000 girls across the U.S. and Canada .

National Pediatric Cancer Foundation Kicks Off Childhood Cancer Awareness Month with $1 Million Donation Match Announcement

With only 4% of all federal funding for cancer research allocated to childhood cancer projects, NPCF seeks your help to offset this lack of funding. When you donate to NPCF, you're funding critical research and scientific advances to find better treatment options through the best doctors and scientists at over thirty leading pediatric cancer institutions in the U.S.

Lupin Collaborates with Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company and COPD Foundation to Expand Access to Medication for COPD Patients

Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) affects over 15 million adults in the US and ranks as the fourth leading cause of death in the country. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in countering the disease burden by enhancing access to products for patients in the US.

Signia Introduces Hearing Aids That Tackle the Most Difficult Challenge for People With Hearing Loss: Group Conversations in Noise

Signia Integrated Xperience is introducing the world's first hearing aid that identifies and locks on to the voice of every person in a conversation, enhancing their speech and reducing background noise.

1 in 3 Wounded Vets with Financial Struggles Have Suicidal Thoughts

Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP) is spotlighting the alarming prevalence of suicidal thoughts among veterans who are struggling economically. The findings underscore the importance of resources that help military veterans become self-sufficient and provide for themselves and their families.

Economist Impact report, Advancing the frontier of health and technology integration: The 2023 Digital Health Barometer highlights opportunities in digitalisation of healthcare

The report reveals that despite continuing challenges to integrate new technologies into healthcare organisations and systems, all countries have some foundations in place to use digital health technologies, such as regulatory frameworks and interoperability standards.

More Employers Addressing Burnout and Needs of a Diverse Workforce -- From Flexibility to Demand for Weight Loss Drugs, Gallagher US Study Finds

The Gallagher report examined how employers are adjusting to top trends in employee physical and emotional wellbeing and using these trends to help improve employees' quality of life at and outside of work.

New Digital Innovations from McGraw Hill Aim to Meet Shifting Learning Habits of Medical Students and Clinicians

McGraw Hill's new free Access mobile app provides students and professionals at subscribing institutions with access to a comprehensive library of trusted, world-renowned content from AccessMedicine and more than 15 other Access medical products, and a personalized learning experience on the devices they use every day.

Survey: Nearly Half of Americans Report Feeling Anxious Before a Doctor's Appointment

Top reasons for avoiding a doctor's visit according to survey respondents included being potentially unable to afford their care (52%), anxiety about potential procedures or tests (40%) and fear of receiving bad news or a serious diagnosis (39%).

