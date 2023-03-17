This Week in Health News: 13 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy health industry press releases from PR

New Report Reveals 85% Worsening Mental Health in Students This School Year

Eighty-nine percent of respondents saw a strong connection between students' mental health and their academic progress, which was evidenced by broad declines in math and reading test scores across the U.S., and the most recent CDC data, which found that teenagers, especially girls, reported increasing mental health challenges, experiences of violence, and suicidal thoughts and behaviors in the past year.

Coast to Coast Hundreds Climb over 1,000 Steps to End Blood Cancer

In addition to the national virtual climb happening on May 6 , participants can join their local communities for in-person climb events in over 10 cities throughout the U.S. from Seattle to Houston to Boston at iconic structures throughout the Spring.

Extra pounds put kids at higher risk for hypertension

"Hypertension during youth tracks into adulthood and is associated with cardiac and vascular organ damage. Since the organ damage can be irreversible, preventing hypertension in our young people is critically important," said the lead author, Corinna Koebnick , PhD, of the Kaiser Permanente Southern California Department of Research & Evaluation.

El Camino Health is first in the world to adopt FloPatch advanced ultrasound technology for sepsis management

Once placed on a patient's neck, the FloPatch continuously assesses blood flow in the carotid arteries, which are the major blood vessels that supply blood to the brain, neck, and face. FloPatch then wirelessly transmits that data to a secure iOS mobile application, providing clinicians with actionable, real time data at the bedside.

New Bloomfully "I Believe in Me" Program Provides Prevention and Solutions for the Current Mental Health Crisis in Adolescent Girls

This one-of-a-kind, garden-themed mentoring program promotes self-motivation and resilience. The hosts guide girls as they work in their "Garden of Life": establishing daily routines, actions and mindsets during their formative years, resulting in happiness and habits that last a lifetime.

New Research in JNCCN Highlights the Negative Impact of Continued Exclusion of Racial Groups from Research on Cancer Genomics

In a first-of-its-kind study, the researchers evaluated molecular genetic results for 113 Black South African men diagnosed with advanced prostate cancer to find evidence for increased and potentially unique genetic testing recommendations.

Mercy and Maribel Health Design the Future of Hospital Care at Home

A dedicated team of acute care-level doctors and nurses will oversee patients through a combination of in-person and virtual visits. Patients will receive monitoring equipment, medication, therapy and other services as needed.

XRPH Joins Elite Cryptocurrencies on BitMart Exchange opening to millions of U.S consumers XRP Healthcare is the first Pharma and Healthcare platform to be built on the XRP blockchain, its mission is to provide and make available a wide range of health-related products and services that are more accessible and affordable to the masses.

New Research Presents Evidence Positive Action Program Associated with Lower Adolescent Substance Abuse in Chicago Public Schools

The Positive Action Program has significant effects on substance use in adolescents, according to an article recently published in Substance Use & Misuse. Students in participating schools reported fewer experiences with overall substance use compared to those in control schools.

Solutions to the Workplace Mental Health Crisis in America: What the U.S. Surgeon General's Report and the Healthy Work Campaign Want You to Know Today

"Healthy work can also be good for business - preventing burnout, improving retention, lowering healthcare costs and absenteeism, improving productivity, and ultimately saving lives," says Dr. Marnie Dobson , Director of the Healthy Work Campaign.

Brain Awareness Week 2023: Get Ahead of Stroke Campaign Releases New EMS Resources

Nearly two million brain cells die every minute a severe stroke goes untreated. With time being so valuable, fast-acting interventions is crucial for patients to have a better chance to be independent after their stroke. EMS is critical to providing stroke patients their best chance to survive and thrive after stroke.

Success for Surglasses Technology! First AR Surgery Completed in the United States

The Caduceus S AR Spine Navigation System utilizes advanced 2D C-arm imaging technology to create a precise map of the patient's spine. With the addition of augmented reality, the surgical team can now view the patient's anatomy in real-time with overlay information, providing greater accuracy and detail.

U-Earth Launches the Next Generation supplement: Hyper-U

Hyper-U aims to promote optimal physical and mental well-being. The holistic solution is designed to help prioritize work-life balance, and it provides several benefits, including improved mental and physical health, effective conflict resolution, higher focus and competitiveness, inner peace, and a sense of control.

