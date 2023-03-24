This Week in Health News: 13 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy health industry press releases from PR

Newswire, including the first quantum computer for healthcare research.

With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help journalists covering the healthcare industry stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a roundup of stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.

The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.

Cleveland Clinic and IBM Unveil First Quantum Computer Dedicated to Healthcare Research

"Quantum and other advanced computing technologies will help researchers tackle historic scientific bottlenecks and potentially find new treatments for patients with diseases like cancer, Alzheimer's and diabetes," said Tom Mihaljevic , M.D., Cleveland Clinic CEO and President and Morton L. Mandel CEO Chair.

Nuance and Microsoft Announce the First Fully AI-Automated Clinical Documentation Application for Healthcare

Using a unique combination of conversational, ambient, and generative AI, DAX Express automatically and securely creates draft clinical notes in seconds for immediate clinical review and completion after each patient visit in the exam room or via telehealth patient conversations.

MedArrive partners with Ouma to bring in-home maternal care to vulnerable Medicaid members

By adding Ouma, MedArrive can now enable access to a longitudinal spectrum of maternal health services that include prenatal and postpartum (PPC) visits, behavioral health screenings and counseling including substance use disorders, perinatal risk stratification, and mitigation counseling, chronic care management and remote patient monitoring (e.g. diabetes, hypertension), lactation support, and more.

quip to offer Access to Professional Dental Care through Walmart's Online Hub

Users simply respond to a few multiple-choice questions regarding their general and oral health, and then choose between a photo consult, great for a preventative check-up to assess specific issues visible in the mouth, or a live video consult, ideal to triage emergencies and prescribe solutions to pain.

Albert Einstein College of Medicine and Montefiore Health System Awarded $30 Million from NIH to Support Its Institute for Clinical and Translational Research

"Since establishing the ICTR in 2008, our goal has been to reduce barriers that researchers face in making new discoveries and to speed the rate that scientific findings are incorporated into clinical practice," said Marla Keller , M.D., principal investigator of the CTSA grant, director of the ICTR, and professor and vice chair of medicine at Einstein and Montefiore.

A New Study Suggests Energy4Life's Bioenergetic Wearable Device May Have Positive Effects on Cellular Membrane

This study has found these results may lead to improved energy levels and sleep quality, reduce stress, and help people better manage their emotions.

Stork Club launches maternity program with clinical study showing significant reduction in preterm births and unnecessary C-sections

With Stork Club, for the first time in the US, birthing persons now can have access to a vetted network of birth doulas, a comprehensive clinically designed package of services that includes messaging, virtual and onsite visits at home, and in the labor room.

MindWise Innovations and Christie Campus Health Announce a Partnership to Support Mental Health on College and University Campuses

The collaboration will include resources such as a 24/7 student support line staffed by licensed mental health professionals, direct clinical interventions, anonymous online mental health screening tools, and a library of educational trainings on topics like suicide prevention for students as well as faculty and staff.

WayFare Announces New Certification, Verifying Its Plant-Based, Dairy-Free Products Are Certified Free From® the Top 9 Allergens

Unlike most plant-based brands, WayFare does not use soy, nuts or other allergens, setting it apart from competitors on the shelves. "WayFare is becoming the trusted go-to source for many with dietary restrictions," said founder Kelly Coffin .

OtoNexus Medical Technologies Receives Prestigious National Science Foundation Grant

OtoNexus Medical Technologies is transforming and simplifying how middle ear infections are evaluated with its cutting-edge diagnostic platform. The current diagnostic methods can be unreliable and often lead to unnecessary antibiotics, but the OtoNexus platform provides a non-invasive, rapid, and accurate alternative.

NRMP® Celebrates Match Day by Publishing the Results of a Record-Breaking 2023 Main Residency Match®

There were 42,952 applicants who certified a rank order list in the 2023 Main Residency Match, which is the highest number on record and an increase of 403 applicants over last year.

Denny's Kick Off Series of National Mental Health and Wellness Summits

As part of a national effort to raise awareness and offer expert insights, Denny's Corporation is kicking off a series of summits focused on how companies and individuals can better manage and improve their mental health and wellness.

Autism Speaks Pledges to Make World of Difference as Autism Prevalence Rises to 2.7% of Children in the U.S.

The CDC's estimate on autism prevalence has increased to 1 in 36 children in U.S., with notably higher rates amongst minority groups, renewing the call to stand with the autism community ahead of World Autism Month.

