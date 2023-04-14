This Week in Health News: 13 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy health industry press releases from PR Newswire, including Dove's new project to address youth mental health and a new breakthrough for Parkinson's disease.

Zocdoc Report: What's Up Down There?

Post-Covid-19 lockdowns, health officials saw a spike in reported sexually transmitted infections (STIs) in 2022. Why? Well, experts say STI screenings were on the long list of healthcare appointments that patients put off during the pandemic.

The Dove Self-Esteem Project Calls for Action to Address Youth Mental Health Crisis Caused by Social Media

To make systemic change, the Dove Self-Esteem Project is partnering with cultural icon and people's advocate, Lizzo, Common Sense Media and ParentsTogether Action to advance legislation around social media safety for kids.

U.S. News and The Harris Poll Partner to Offer New Health Products Ranking

Harris Poll will survey pharmacists to determine the most recommended over-the-counter (OTC) brands across 100 OTC health product categories. U.S. News will publish the new rankings in May 2023 .

SAS & Duke Health announce intended collaboration to build the AI-driven digital health care system of the future

The two organizations share a vision to develop new cloud-based and AI-powered products, focusing on health care solutions and services for improved care and delivery outcomes, business operations, and health services research.

Statement In Response To Texas Ruling Upending FDA Approval of Mifeprex®

"This is a dark day for public health, especially for reproductive rights and the reliance on science and medical expertise to guide decisions about what drugs are safe and effective and should be available to patients," said Abby Long , Danco's Director of Public Affairs.

Michael J. Fox Foundation Announces Significant Breakthrough in Search for Parkinson's Biomarker

A landmark paper published today in The Lancet Neurology journal confirms the most significant breakthrough yet in the search for a Parkinson's biomarker: a biological test for Parkinson's disease that demonstrates high diagnostic accuracy, differentiates molecular subtypes and detects disease in individuals before cardinal movement symptoms arise.

Baby Dove Launches a New Black Doula Directory to Help Close the Black Maternal Care Gap in the U.S.

The 'Black Doula Directory' is a national resource offering expectant moms and birthing individuals access to Black doulas nationwide along with doula members from around the world, including Canada , Australia , England , and Germany . To-date, there are over 1,000 Black doulas featured on the directory

Americans Are Thinking About End-of-Life Care But Fall Short of Making Necessary Plans, Especially People of Color

Although more than half of Americans say they know the type of medical treatment they want to receive at their end of life, only about one in four (22%) have formally documented their wishes.

Cerner Enviza Collaborates with FDA to Develop Innovative AI Tools for Drug Safety and Real-World Evidence Studies

By developing artificial intelligence (AI) tools aimed at extracting critical information from clinical notes within electronic health records (EHR), Oracle and John Snow will aid the FDA in better understanding the effects of medicines on large populations.

Music Legend Randy Jackson Curates Themed Music Playlists for Unify Health Labs Through these heart-pumping, feel-good playlists on Spotify, they hope to get listeners up and moving more often to support their overall health.

Raptor Technologies and NASRO 2023 School Safety Survey Reveals Student Mental Health Needs Top List of Greatest Safety Obstacles Facing U.S. Schools

In addition to 60% of respondents citing "mental health issues" as the greatest school safety obstacle they are encountering, 78% of respondents indicated the mental health needs of their student population have increased since returning post-Covid.

Mobile Health: A Recordkeeping Hero for Compliance

Mobile Health, a leading provider of occupational health and employee medical screening, has put technology at the forefront of their business for 39 years. As OSHA, DOH, DOT, and other regulations have made recordkeeping an ongoing challenge for employers, Mobile Health's technology has become a lifesaver.

DuPont™ Liveo™ Healthcare Solutions introduces new developments in low-cyclic silicone elastomer blends and silicone resin blends for topical applications

Helping formulators develop innovative therapies for a range of skin conditions while addressing evolving regulatory compliance requirements further demonstrates DuPont's support for good health and wellbeing.

