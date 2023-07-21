This Week in Health News: 13 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy health industry press releases from PR Newswire, including the latest Alzheimer's research and the debut of the Alliance for Genomic Discovery.

The Alliance for Genomic Discovery announces founding biopharma members: AbbVie, Amgen, AstraZeneca, Bayer, and Merck

"Together, we aim to advance genomics and multiomics-based methods for finding therapeutic targets that are more actionable in the treatment and curing of diseases, while also improving the speed, probability of success, and efficiency of the discovery and development process," said Joydeep Goswami , chief financial officer and chief strategy and corporate development officer of Illumina.

Researchers Reveal First-Ever U.S. County-Level Alzheimer's Prevalence Estimates

The east and southeastern U.S. have the highest prevalence of Alzheimer's dementia, according to a first-ever study of occurrence of the disease by county. Higher percentages of older people and Black and Hispanic residents in those regions may explain the higher prevalence.

Soccer Icon Alex Morgan and Rady Children's Hospital Announce Partnership to Support Kids and Families

Recognizing that access to youth sports and children's health go hand in hand, this new partnership will help fund the comprehensive care and support all children and their families receive at Rady Children's.

Parkinson's Foundation Invests $2.8 Million in Research Grants

Through research grants, the Foundation funds scientists conducting innovative studies across various aspects of PD to bring forward new therapies, treatments, and ultimately a cure for the 10 million people worldwide living with this debilitating neurological disease.

Flagship Pioneering and Pfizer Partner to Accelerate Development of Innovative Medicines Targeting Unmet Needs

Under the terms of the novel agreement, Flagship and Pfizer will each invest $50M upfront to explore opportunities to develop 10 single-asset programs by leveraging Flagship's ecosystem of more than 40 human health companies and multiple biotechnology platforms. Pfizer will fund and have an option to acquire each selected development program.

New Study Demonstrates Virgin Pulse Moves the Needle on Obesity, Hypertension, and Diabetes

"Our platform – in combination with human expertise – is driving a sea change in shifting members away from the precursors to heart disease, stroke, and diabetes. We are moving the needle for major causes of morbidity and mortality in this country," said Jeffrey Jacques , MD, chief medical officer for Virgin Pulse.

Eight SUNY Schools Offering 24/7 Mental Health Support to Students through Partnership with Christie Campus Health

As the number of college students seeking mental health services continues to rise, the demand is outpacing the capacity at many counseling centers. Christie Campus Health's program is tailored to support students as well as campus counseling and healthcare professionals by expanding and complementing on-campus mental health services.

Explainable-AI Image Recognition startup initiates Medical Imaging for pathology

"Our software will provide the tool to assist the pathologists make an opinion on an image more accurately and faster, which improves intra-reader and inter-reader variability for physicians and increases their daily performance," said Dr. Bijan Tadayon , CEO of ZAC.

Hearing Aids Slow Cognitive Decline in Older Adults with Hearing Loss and at Risk for Cognitive Decline

"Hearing loss is very treatable in later life, which makes it an important public health target to reduce risk of cognitive decline and dementia, along with other dementia risk factors such as less education in early life, high blood pressure, social isolation and physical inactivity," said Frank Lin , M.D., Ph.D., of Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and Bloomberg School of Public Health, and co-primary investigator of the ACHIEVE study.

Groundbreaking work in migraine real-world evidence extends Verantos' lead in artificial intelligence for neurology

"Breakthroughs in AI applied to rich clinical data enable life sciences organizations to understand real-world migraine care at a level that has not previously been possible," said Dan Riskin , M.D., CEO of Verantos.

Chewsy Launches Beautiful Hair, So Long Stress, and Women's Multi Vitamin Chews at CVS Pharmacy

From taste to texture, Chewsy's formulas stand out from traditional gummies or chewable vitamins as they boast a candy style feel that is bursting with juicy flavor and even juicer health benefits.

American College of Lifestyle Medicine Applauds U.S. Mayors for Recently Adopted Resolution on Plant-Based Approach to Chronic Disease, Climate, Fiscal Sustainability

Interventions suggested by the resolution include a focus on a plant-predominant eating pattern centered on the consumption of whole, minimally processed fruits, vegetables, legumes, whole-grains, nuts, and seeds that has been shown to prevent, treat, and bring into remission chronic diseases such as type 2 diabetes, heart disease, and hypertension.

MediView Receives FDA 510(k) Clearance for XR90 Augmented Reality-Based Visualization and Navigation Platform

MediView is utilizing augmented reality to address the long-standing limitations of current medical imaging technologies. Flat panel monitors limit practitioners to 2D imaging and require them to look away from the patient's procedural site, disrupting hand-eye-coordination, resulting in reduced clinician confidence and potentially impacting outcomes.

