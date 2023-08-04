This Week in Health News: 13 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy health industry press releases from PR Newswire, including the best U.S. hospitals, advances in chemotherapy, and hygiene tips for students heading back to school.

U.S. News Announces the 2023-2024 Best Hospitals

"Consumers want useful resources to help them assess which hospital can best meet their specific care needs. The 2023-2024 Best Hospitals rankings offer patients and the physicians with whom they consult a data-driven source for comparing performance in outcomes, patient satisfaction and other metrics that matter to them," said Ben Harder , chief of health analysis and managing editor at U.S. News.

New March of Dimes Research Shows Access to Maternity Care Worsening for Millions of Women in the U.S.

"A person's ability to have a healthy pregnancy and healthy birth should not be dictated by where they live and their ability to access consistent, quality care but these reports shows that, today, these factors make it dangerous to be pregnant and give birth for millions of women in the United States ," said Dr. Elizabeth Cherot , March of Dimes President and Chief Executive Officer.

City of Hope scientists develop targeted chemotherapy able to kill all solid tumors in preclinical research

The City of Hope-developed investigational small molecule selectively disrupts DNA replication and repair in cancer cells, leaving healthy cells unaffected, a new study reports.

Many Americans believe AI will provide their in-home care as they age

In response to the increasing acceptance and adoption of AI-based care, Nationwide is testing eldercare robots in homes of select policyholders with mobility issues. The goal of this trial is to assess if the robots increase the potential for policyholders to age in their home and remain independent.

Back-to-School Shopping? 5 Things to Look for in Hand Sanitizer, According to a PURELL® Hand Hygiene Expert

"Keeping your hands clean is one of the best ways to fight off germs that may cause illness in all settings, particularly in schools – and especially during the fall and winter months when germs are so prevalent," said PURELL® hand hygiene expert Dawn Yeomans , Ph.D.

Quest Introduces First-To-Market Consumer-Initiated Blood Test for Alzheimer's Disease Risk Assessment on questhealth.com

AD-Detect is a screening test that uses plasma, the liquid component of blood, from a single blood draw to evaluate levels of amyloid beta proteins to help detect early signs associated with the risk of developing Alzheimer's disease.

Mental Health, Supreme Court Rulings Among College Students' Top Stressors

Mental health is the number one reason students drop out of college. According to the survey, it is clear students want support so they can stay enrolled, as 64% say they are more likely to graduate if they have access to mental health resources.

Aidoc Introduces the First and Only AI-Powered Solution to Identify Suspected Posterior and Anterior Large and Medium Vessel Occlusions

Extending beyond acute ischemic stroke, the Full Brain Solution employs diverse artificial intelligence technologies such as image-based identification and natural language processing to identify and orchestrate care for patients suffering from intracerebral hemorrhage, subdural hemorrhage, and brain aneurysms, making it the most complete neurovascular AI solution.

Quansys Biosciences and The Michael J. Fox Foundation Partner to Accelerate Parkinson's Disease Research

"We are excited to partner with MJFF to accelerate the development of new diagnostics and therapeutics for Parkinson's disease," said Adam Brown , CEO of Quansys Biosciences. "MJFF is a world leader in PD research, and their expertise is invaluable in identifying and targeting new therapeutic opportunities."

Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center Partners with Deep 6 AI to Launch an AI Program for Clinical Trials

TTUHSC will use Deep 6 AI to precision-match patients to their clinical trials in real time. This process will allow researchers to find the right patients for their trials in minutes, which will greatly reduce the workload on their staff.

Leading Oral Care Brand Waterpik® Unveils New Innovative, Clinically Backed Sensonic™ Electronic Toothbrush

The Sensonic Toothbrush features advanced sonic technology and a specially designed bristle pattern that hugs the natural contour of tooth surfaces. These advanced features deliver a deeper clean you can see and feel.

NYC Nightclub Partners with Music Wellness Company to Promote Mental Health

"Therapy Sessions" will open doors for guests to experience the joy of music while also gaining access to professional mental health resources. At the heart of this event is the commitment to provide support to those in need.

care.ai Partners with Get Well to Accelerate the Integration of Virtual Care in Smart Hospitals

With the Get Well partnership, clinicians can easily utilize care.ai's sensors with integrated virtual care solutions like Virtual Nursing, enabling Smart Care Teams to spend more time with patients, irrespective of their location. This transformative technology creates scalable and cost-effective solutions that empower nurses in acute and post-acute settings to work at the top of their licenses, delivering compassionate care with a human touch.

