This Week in Health News: 8 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy health industry press releases from PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Sept. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help journalists covering the healthcare industry stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a roundup of stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.

The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.

FDA Authorizes Moderna, Pfizer-BioNTech Bivalent COVID-19 Vaccines for Use as a Booster Dose

The authorized bivalent COVID-19 vaccines, or updated boosters, include an mRNA component of the original strain to provide an immune response that is broadly protective against COVID-19 and an mRNA component in common between the omicron variant BA.4 and BA.5 lineages to provide better protection against COVID-19 caused by the omicron variant.

MindMed Completes 1-for-15 Reverse Share Split

The reverse share split is intended to enable the Company to achieve several important corporate objectives, give the Company greater flexibility in considering and planning for future potential business needs, and to address the Nasdaq minimum bid price requirement.

Cue Health Launches Cue Care™ Nationwide to Provide Same-Day, At-Home, Test-to-Treatment Service for COVID-19

Patients in any of the 50 states who test positive using Cue's COVID-19 tests can now use the Cue Health App to consult virtually and on-demand with a healthcare professional, obtain an e-prescription, and get the medication delivered.

Cigna Grows ACA Marketplace Presence, Giving More Customers and Communities Access to Quality, Cost-Effective Care

During the upcoming Open Enrollment Period, which begins in November, Cigna health plans will be available on the individual exchange in three new states—Texas, Indiana , and South Carolina—as well as in additional counties in Georgia , Mississippi , and North Carolina .

New "U.S. Health Care Price Index" Shows the Cash Price Healthcare Providers are Charging for Medical Services Performed in all 50 States

Journalists, analysts, policymakers and others with a keen interest in understanding the true price of common health care services nationally, regionally and locally, now have a useful tool to do so.

Medtronic partners with BioIntelliSense for exclusive U.S. distribution of multi-parameter wearable for continuous remote patient monitoring from in-hospital to home

The BioButton medical grade device measures up to 1,440 vital sign measurements per day, including skin temperature, respiratory rate at rest, and heart rate at rest.

Seth Rogen and Lauren Miller Rogen's Non-Profit Hilarity for Charity, Celebrates 10th Birthday With Star-Studded Birthday Extravaganza

"Raising Alzheimer's awareness and supporting family caregivers is just as important now as it was when we founded HFC 10 years ago; in fact, the need is growing…With your support, we can change the trajectory of Alzheimer's and spread the word about the importance of brain health with some laughs and love," said Lauren Miller Rogen and Seth Rogen .

PCOS Challenge Drives Change for Major Women's Health Issue with Largest PCOS Awareness Month to Date

The theme for this year's PCOS (polycystic ovary syndrome) Awareness Month is #CreatingChangeTogether, "reinforcing the need and opportunity for the medical, scientific and patient communities to work together to improve health outcomes and close significant gaps in PCOS research, care, and education."





Read more of the latest health-related releases from PR Newswire and stay caught up on the top press releases by following @PRNhealth on Twitter.

Helping Journalists Stay Up to Date on Industry News

These are just a few of the recent press releases that consumers and the media should know about. To be notified of releases relevant to their coverage area, journalists can set up a custom newsfeed with PR Newswire for Journalists.

Once they're signed up, reporters, bloggers and freelancers have access to the following free features:

Customization: Create a customized newsfeed that will deliver relevant news right to your inbox. Customize the newsfeed by keywords, industry, subject, geography, and more.

Create a customized newsfeed that will deliver relevant news right to your inbox. Customize the newsfeed by keywords, industry, subject, geography, and more. Photos and Videos: Thousands of multimedia assets are available to download and include with your next story.

Thousands of multimedia assets are available to download and include with your next story. Subject Matter Experts: Access ProfNet, a database of industry experts to connect with as sources or for quotes in your articles.

Access ProfNet, a database of industry experts to connect with as sources or for quotes in your articles. Related Resources: Read and subscribe to our journalist- and blogger-focused blog, Beyond Bylines, for media news roundups, writing tips, upcoming events, and more.

About PR Newswire and PR Newswire for Journalists

For more than 65 years, PR Newswire has been the industry leader with the largest, most comprehensive distribution network of print, radio, magazine, television stations, financial portals and trade publications. PR Newswire has an unparalleled global reach of more than 200,000 publications and 10,000 websites and is available in more than 170 countries and 40 languages.

PR Newswire for Journalists (PRNJ) is an exclusive community that includes over 20,000 journalists, bloggers and influencers who are logging into their PRNJ accounts specifically looking for story ideas. PR Newswire thoroughly researches and vets this community to verify their identity as a member of the press, blogger or influencer. PRNJ users cover more than 200 beats and verticals.

For questions, contact the team at media.relations@cision.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/this-week-in-health-news-8-stories-you-need-to-see-301616948.html

SOURCE PR Newswire