This Week in Health News: 8 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy health industry press releases from PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help journalists covering the healthcare industry stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a roundup of stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.

The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.

CVS Health to Acquire Signify Health

CVS Health® and Signify Health have entered into a definitive agreement under which CVS Health will acquire Signify Health for $30.50 per share in cash, representing a total transaction value of approximately $8 billion .

It's Time to Get Your Flu Shot; What You Need to Know About the 2022-2023 Flu Season

September officially kicks off influenza (flu) season in the U.S., and it is time for all eligible Americans to get their annual flu shot. To help educate adults who are at high risk for flu complications and increase vaccination rates, today the American Lung Association launched a new campaign, "United Against Flu."

HCSC Launching Virtual Primary Care in 2023

The virtual primary care model is designed to help employers with employees scattered across diverse geographies get timely and convenient access to a trusted online care team – all while managing health care outcomes and costs.

Monkeypox Update: FDA Takes Significant Action to Help Expand Access to Testing

The FDA issued guidance that outlines the agency's current thinking regarding enforcement policies, recommendations for emergency use authorization (EUA) requests for monkeypox diagnostic tests, and the FDA's plans to prioritize review of EUA requests.

Hostess Brands Announces Partnership with NAMI, Commitment to Employee Mental Health as a StigmaFree Workplace

According to NAMI, 80 percent of U.S. workers with a mental health condition say shame and stigma have prevented them from seeking treatment. Hostess Brands is committed to changing this dynamic as it focuses on mental health support and resources for its own employees.

Cardinal Health Announces Governance Enhancements and Shareholder Value Creation Initiatives

The company is adding four new independent directors to the Board and is forming a new business review committee to evaluate its portfolio and operations.

Freenome Launches its First Study for the Detection of Multiple Cancers That Pairs Multiomics with Real-World Data

The study will encompass both traditional and real-world data to generate evidence of clinical validation for certain high- and elevated-risk populations while also refining the platform's cancer classification and risk prediction models. In addition, the Sanderson Study will build the necessary infrastructure to bridge the gap between clinical research and day-to-day clinical impact.

Planet Fitness Motivated 3.5 Million High School Students to Prioritize Their Mental and Physical Health This Summer as Part of the 'High School Summer Pass' Initiative

Planet Fitness' High School Summer Pass came at a critical time when high school students were feeling the emotional and physical tolls of the pandemic. High schoolers logged 17 million workouts over the course of three-and-a-half months.

