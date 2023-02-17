This Week in Health News: 8 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy health industry press releases from PR Newswire, including men's post-Big Game health and fitness plans.

Survey Reveals More Than Half of American Men Plan to Focus More on Their Health and Weight Loss Goals After the Big Game When Football Season Comes to An End Stephen Mikulak, President of Nutrisystem, said, "The day following the Big Game continues to be a big diet decision day for men. We see many customers placing orders as they want to have a game plan in place to lose weight and get in better shape before summer."

Taking Valentine's Day by the balls: why a nonprofit is sending cards to testicles "Cards to Nards" is a campaign from global nonprofit World Vasectomy Day that allows you to send greeting cards directly to testicles so they can learn about vasectomies as an easy and effective form of contraception.

Basketball legend Michael Jordan makes largest individual donation in Make-A-Wish history

Jordan's donation will create an endowment to provide the funds needs to make future wishes possible for kids with critical illnesses. His support comes on the heels of a recent 2022 Wish Impact Study that indicates that wishes can play an important part in the healing process.

It's Time for More Women to Become Survivors - #DensityTime Imagine having a hidden health crisis or risk factor you're not even aware of. More than 70% of breast cancers are in women with dense breast tissue, and yet most women are unaware of their breast density, nor do they know that density is a risk factor and potential barrier for early detection.

New Major International Study Finds Thrombectomy Highly Effective Treatment for Large Strokes

The SELECT2 study, which involved 31 medical centers in North America , Europe , Australia , and New Zealand , was stopped early because of the successful results seen in patients who received thrombectomy versus medication only.

U.S. Government and Novavax Extend Partnership, Securing Up to 1.5 Million Additional Doses of Novavax' COVID-19 Vaccine

This agreement will maintain the U.S. public's access to Novavax' vaccine and support the development of smaller dose vials, strain selection in line with U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recommendations, and a smooth transition to the commercial market.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals expands oncology pipeline with the addition of a clinical stage Nectin-4 targeting Antibody Drug Conjugate (ADC)

"This agreement adds a promising clinical-stage asset with a validated mechanism of action to our pipeline and reinforces the evolution of Corbus into a precision oncology company," said Yuval Cohen , Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Corbus.

love is respect Empowers Teens to "Be About It" in Campaign to Promote Healthy Dating

One in every three U.S. teenagers will experience some form of dating abuse before becoming adults. Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month is lead nationally by love is respect and focuses on education, engagement, and empowerment.

