This Week in Health News: 9 Stories You Need to See

FDA Authorizes Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech Bivalent COVID-19 Vaccines for Use as a Booster Dose in Younger Age Groups

"Since children have gone back to school in person and people are resuming pre-pandemic behaviors and activities, there is the potential for increased risk of exposure to the virus that causes COVID-19. Vaccination remains the most effective measure to prevent the severe consequences of COVID-19, including hospitalization and death," said Peter Marks , M.D., Ph.D.

Paramount Media Networks & MTV Entertainment Studios launches Hidden Healers, a mental health series that elevates BIPOC voices and communities

Featuring a group of young mental health creators and advocates, Hidden Healers will develop culturally-grounded content for MTVE's platforms with a focus on taking action.

Ad Council, AMA, and CDC Urge Flu Vaccinations with "Get My Flu Shot" Campaign

PSAs highlight how getting an annual flu shot is the best way to reduce your risk from flu and its potentially serious complications, protect your loved ones, and enjoy the holiday season.

Sony Electronics Launches its First Over-the-Counter Hearing Aids in the US and Makes Hearing and Improved Accessibility Options for Consumers a Reality

Utilizing the app, the CRE-C10 and CRE-E10 intuitively adapt to each user's speech and surroundings, blending the latest technology with comfort to meet each individual's hearing goals.

Rite Aid and Google Cloud Partner to Modernize Pharmacy Operations and Enhance the Online Customer Experience

Google Cloud technologies will provide Rite Aid with better insights, increased agility, and improved customer experiences. Modernized applications for personalized digital experiences will enable pharmacists to spend more time directly engaging customers.

American Lung Association Invests $13.1 Million in New Research to Address Emerging Lung Health Challenges

The funded projects address a wide range of lung health topics, including asthma, COPD, lung cancer, COVID-19 and more.

Mediterranean diet improves immunotherapy response rates and progression-free survival in advanced melanoma, new study presented at UEG Week suggests

Experts anticipate that the diet will play an important role in the success of immunotherapy and trials are being expanded to investigate outcomes for different tumour types, including digestive cancers.

March of Dimes Releases Third Maternity Care Deserts Report Revealing Access to Care is Getting Worse During COVID-19

The data reinforces that the U.S. is still among the most dangerous developed nations for childbirth, especially in rural areas and communities of color.

American Cancer Society and NFL Players Raise Awareness for Access to Cancer Screening through Crucial Catch

Twenty-two NFL players will work with the American Cancer Society to use their influence to support cancer prevention awareness efforts and funding for access to cancer screening in under-resourced communities.

