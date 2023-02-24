This Week in Health News: 9 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy health industry press releases from PR Newswire, including heart health stats and advancements in hearing implants.

Zocdoc Reports: Not Skipping a Beat with Heart Health

The data shows that patients are taking an active approach to preventive care and screenings for cardiovascular health, and making everyday choices to prevent heart disease.

Cochlear announces audio streaming from Amazon Fire TV devices for hearing implant users

The advancement represents the first time that a smart TV device will stream sound directly to a hearing implant sound processor.

American Cancer Society Announces New Center for Diversity in Cancer Research Training

Initial programming will support underrepresented high school, college, and post-baccalaureate students and include exposure to oncology and cancer research as a career; mentorship; hands-on research experiences; and career development.

Infor Launches New Application to Combat Nurse Shortage for Healthcare Industry

This application uses an evidence-based methodology to measure the workload of each patient, accounting for both direct and indirect workloads, to provide leaders with a complete picture of labor requirements for each shift, unit or department, all based on documentation already occurring in the electronic medical record (EMR).

Dove Men+Care Tackles Underarm Distractions with New #HugLikeADoveMan Campaign According to a new research study commissioned by Dove Men+Care, underarm distractions can hold men back from performing simple acts of care – including hugging – with 81% saying that sweat is a consideration that would prevent them from hugging someone

Redox and Google Cloud Partner to Accelerate Healthcare Data Interoperability By easily onboarding health data from legacy systems into Google Cloud products like Healthcare Data Engine and Healthcare API, organizations can build longitudinal views to better serve their patients and members.

Gympass Is Solving the Global 'Crisis of Wellbeing' at Work, In and Out of the Gym

Through its latest partnerships with Thrive Global, Headspace, Sleep Cycle, 24 Hour Fitness, Orangetheory Fitness, and CorePower Yoga, Gympass is creating a happier, healthier and more productive workforce across the core pillars of wellbeing: body, mind, and life.

Obesity Care Week 2023: Nine Years of Changing the Way We Care About Obesity OCW2023 focuses on raising awareness about what the disease of obesity is – and isn't–, providing valuable, science-based resources on weight and health, and creating a more positive and impactful relationship between a patient and their healthcare provider.

SprintRay Launches World's First 3D Printing Ecosystem for Definitive Ceramic Crown Restorations

This complete dental 3D printing ecosystem equips dental professionals with all of the tools — hardware, software, materials, and round-the-clock technical support — for ultra-efficient chairside crown fabrication.

