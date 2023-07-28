This Week in Sports News: 10 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy sports industry press releases from PR Newswire, including PepsiCo's partnership with the Southwestern Athletic Conference.

PepsiCo Announces Largest Southwestern Athletic Conference Partnership to Date in Expanded Deal, Doubling Its Investment to HBCUs

"Uniting our powerhouse brands across the PepsiCo portfolio to genuinely connect with HBCUs offers a unique opportunity to elevate the culture, bring authentic and engaging experiences to fans, and provide valuable career development opportunities to invest in students' futures," said Kent Montgomery , Senior Vice President, Industry Relations and Multicultural Development, PepsiCo.

Team USA Celebrates One Year to the Olympic and Paralympic Games Paris 2024 by Inviting Fans to Make Their Mark in Support of America's Olympians and Paralympians

Inspired by the tradition of many Olympians and Paralympians commemorating their Games experience with a tattoo, Team USA is giving fans the opportunity to take part in the ritual by giving away hundreds of custom, Team USA -inspired tattoos. Fans across the country can visit teamusa.com/roadtoparis to sign up for a chance to win their free Team USA tattoo from July 26 through Aug. 31 .

adidas Turns Miami Pink to Celebrate Messi's Major League Soccer Debut with Inter Miami CF

As one of the greatest soccer players of all time, Messi's move to Miami is nothing less than iconic. adidas rolled out a special welcome for its partner in celebration of this historic moment for soccer in the U.S.

Frito-Lay Extends Sports Access for 50,000 Girls Nationwide

The 'All-In with Frito-Lay' initiative, established in 2022, is a three-year, $1 million commitment to increase equity in soccer. Frito-Lay's donation to WSF will help girls pursue their passion in sports by increasing access and opportunity across the country, including programming for 8,000 girls actively playing soccer.

Garmin announces opening of Firstbeat Analytics Lab

The innovative fitness lab and testing facility leverages Firstbeat Analytics to help athletes reach their goals with science-backed confidence.

Chelsea Partners with The St. James to Bring Youth Soccer Academy to the USA

Beginning this summer, The St. James will deliver elite youth soccer programming, training, and clinics, led by professional Chelsea FC coaching staff members.

Upper Deck Announces Exclusive Autograph Trading Card Deal with Number One NHL Draft™ Pick Connor Bedard

"Throughout the upcoming NHL season, and Bedard's entire NHL career, we'll capture his iconic moments on the ice and immortalize them exclusively on trading cards fans can enjoy for years to come," said Jason Masherah , president of Upper Deck.

Statement from Tanya and Dan Snyder on the Completion of their Sale of the Washington Commanders

"Being stewards of this historic organization for the last quarter century has been the privilege of a lifetime. When we purchased the team nearly 25 years ago, Dan was quoted as saying 'I'm a fan. A huge fan. It's that simple.' That is as true today as it was then."

MTN DEW® is Continuing its Support of Diverse Gamers with the Return of the MTN DEW Real Change Challenge Esports Tournament

With a focus on increasing representation in esports and gaming, the MTN DEW Real Change Challenge will support HBCU student gamers by sponsoring a nationwide tournament featuring Mortal Kombat 1, the latest installment in the acclaimed Mortal Kombat videogame franchise developed by the award-winning NetherRealm Studios.

Heineken® Launch New Global 'When You Drive, Never Drink' Creative Campaign, 'The Best Driver', Featuring F1® World Champion and Heineken® 0.0 Ambassador, Max Verstappen

The hero film cleverly emphasizes that while some of the best drivers are from the world of F1® the decision should instead only be based on who hasn't had a drink… unless of course the drink is a Heineken® 0.0.

