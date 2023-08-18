This Week in Sports News: 10 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy sports industry press releases from PR Newswire, including AI at the US Open and in golf club fittings.

Degree® Launches 'Change the Field,' in Corporation with FIFA and USWNT Forward, Christen Press , to Create More Inclusive Soccer Communities Across the U.S.

Degree's Change the Field program is working to create safe and inclusive environments for girls of color on and off the field with the Girls Can series – a continuation of the Degree Breaking Limits program that aims to provide girls worldwide with the confidence and opportunity to play soccer.

Cleveland Browns Partner with Avocados from Peru and Meijer to Announce the Ultimate Sweepstakes of the Football Season

Through Oct. 16, 2023 , Browns fans can enter the sweepstakes to win a custom 2023 AVO Browns Ford F-150 Lightning XLT Truck, a VIP tour of the Browns CrossCountry Mortgage Campus or a $1,000 Meijer gift card. Three fans will be selected as semi-finalists to participate in an on-field halftime competition during the Cleveland Browns – Arizona Cardinals game on Nov. 5 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Revolutionary Off-Road Electric Unicycle Set to Debut on September 1st

"Our team has poured countless hours into developing a product that merges technology, sustainability, and fun. This Adventure is not just a means of transportation, but a gateway to exploration and unforgettable experiences," said Mike, vice general manager of INMOTION.

IBM and the USTA Add Generative AI Commentary and AI Draw Analysis to the 2023 US Open Digital Platforms

Throughout the entire tournament, AI technology will automate the production of detailed audio narration and captions to accompany US Open highlight videos at unprecedented scale – for every match in the singles draw, across all seventeen courts.

Sherwood Hockey Announces Exclusive Partnership With 2023 No.1 Overall NHL Draft Pick Connor Bedard

Global hockey equipment brand Sherwood Hockey announced its official partnership with the No.1 overall pick in the 2023 NHL draft, Connor Bedard . Bedard will play exclusively with Sherwood Rekker Legend sticks and gloves.

LA Golf and Sportsbox AI Partner to Launch a Motion-Based Fitting Experience

This is a first-of-its-kind fitting experience inside the Sportsbox 3DGolf app that allows golfers to effortlessly record their own swing and matches them to the perfect shaft for their game.

The Conqueror Teams Up with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products to Launch the Ultimate Series of Virtual Fitness Challenges Inspired by HBO's Game of Thrones

The five challenges follow the extraordinary journeys of Jon Snow , Tyrion Lannister, Arya Stark , Daenerys Targaryen, and more. Participants can make progress on the map by tracking and logging their progress in the app, whether it be through running, cycling, swimming, or simply walking the challenge distance.

Protein Puck Announces Endorsement and Strategic Partnership with Five-time Volleyball Olympian and Gold Medalist Kerri Walsh Jennings

The partnership will see her work with Protein Puck to promote the benefits of clean eating and active living through the consumption of high-quality, whole-food-based protein bars. As a five-time Olympian, Kerri knows the importance of proper nutrition and fueling the body with the right ingredients.

Mark Your Calendars: Vail Resorts Announces 2023/24 Winter Opening Date Plans at its Largest Resorts

Vail Resorts announced target winter opening day plans for the 2023/24 ski and ride season for its resorts across the Rocky Mountains and the West.

DAZN Launches in France with Co-Exclusive Canal+ Ligue 1 Channel Distribution Deal

DAZN's French subscribers will be able to access excellent content in the form of Ligue 1 football, the top two matches per week throughout the season on Canal+ Ligue 1, without having to subscribe to any other service. Additionally, as the NFL's global partner, customers will have the option to add NFL Game Pass – the only way to access every single NFL game, including the play-offs and Super Bowl – to their subscription package.

