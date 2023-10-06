This Week in Sports News: 10 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy sports industry press releases from PR Newswire, including the nation's first carbon neutral golf club.

Justin Rose Named Winner of the Nicklaus-Jacklin Award Presented by Aon at 44th Ryder Cup

Inspired by the historic 1969 Concession when Jack Nicklaus conceded a 2-foot putt to Tony Jacklin for a halved match resulting in the first tie in Ryder Cup history, the Award honors two icons in the game and is given to the player who best embodies the true spirit of the Ryder Cup – the individual who sees the bigger picture and makes better decisions on and off the course.

Toyota Doubles Number of Teams Participating in Annual Rebelle Rally

The annual off-road navigation rally, exclusively for women competitors, covers more than 1,400 miles of challenging terrain across the Nevada and California desert and takes place from October 12 to 21, 2023 .

Lake Michigan Hills Partners With DigiKerma To Become The First Carbon Neutral Golf Club In The United States

The groundbreaking transaction is set to create a pathway for sporting and entertainment events around the world to help accelerate the deployment of CCUS, a technology that is vital for achieving the Paris Climate Accord targets.

Lucky Baseball Fans Could Win Big During Return of Taco Bell's Steal a Base Steal a Taco Celebration

Viewers are encouraged to keep their eyes on the players as Taco Bell will once again honor the first player to steal a base in the Fall Classic starting October 27 and crown them as this year's Taco Hero, scoring free tacos for Taco Bell Rewards Members nationwide.

StubHub's 2023 NHL Preview: Sales up across the league and internationally; Expansion teams are trending up and lead demand

"There are quite a few factors that are helping to propel NHL sales this season, including the ongoing popularity of the Winter Classic, the surge in international appeal for the league and growing popularity of new expansion teams in Las Vegas and Seattle ," said Adam Budelli , spokesperson for StubHub.

Cisco Named An Official Technology Partner of the New England Patriots

The recent renovation of Gillette Stadium provided an opportunity to further harness the power of Cisco's industry-leading networking solutions to connect and protect one of the greatest stadiums in the National Football League (NFL). One of the key elements of the renovation is the delivery of video inside and outside of the venue, and Cisco technology is playing a key role.

World Bowling League Announce Striking Plans for the Sport

The World Bowling League aims to expand the existing base and capture a mass audience through a Pro Tour and a 'premier aspirational product' that has innovation at its core – from the ambitious competition locations right down to the lane designs, balls and scoring.

Blind/Visually Impaired Golfers Compete for National Championship

Blind golf is a team sport where a player and a coach work as one to compete against others in the field. This partnership is a special bond that few other sports can offer. Together, the player and the coach establish a relationship that very often grows beyond the sport of golf.

Joel Filliol partners with Group Evolution to deliver a unique program of triathlon training camps

Held at a stunning Chateau in the Loire, France , these experiences not only provide a training stimulus, but also educate attendees on how to train, recover and evolve their performance, drawing upon Joel's experience in coaching elite triathletes.

B Generous Partners with The Chasing M's Foundation and Damar Hamlin for Nationwide CPR and AED Training Fundraising Campaign

Damar Hamlin, founder of The Chasing M's Foundation, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "I am excited to join forces with B Generous again to promote CPR and AED training. These skills can empower individuals to be the first responders in emergencies, and together, we can create safer communities."

