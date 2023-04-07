This Week in Sports News: 11 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy sports industry press releases from PR Newswire, including updates from the Drone Racing League and the National Cycling League.

NEW YORK, April 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help journalists covering the sports industry stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a roundup of stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.

The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.

Spotify's The Ringer and FanDuel Partner on Sports Video Content for FanDuel TV

The Ringer on FanDuel TV will celebrate the biggest moments in sports and equip the audience with what they need to know for the smartest wagers.

Harlem's Legendary Apollo Theater Hosts Top College and High School Step Teams Competing for NCPA and NHSPA National Step Championships

The top eight NCPA teams competing for $10,000 cash include: Cornell , Delaware State , Howard, Lincoln , Mercy, Syracuse , and a men's and women's team from Tufts . The Tufts men's team – BlackOut – is the reigning champion, back to defend their title.

KPMG Joins Forces with Stephen Curry as Title Sponsor for UNDERRATED Golf Tour

KPMG U.S. Chair and CEO Paul Knopp said, "We look forward to working with Stephen Curry , Mariah Stackhouse and the UNDERRATED Golf team to positively impact the diversity pipeline in golf and empower young athletes as leaders both on and off the course through meaningful leadership development and mentorship opportunities."

The Drone Racing League is the First Sport to Stream Entire Season in a Metaverse World As the Sport from the Future dedicated to its Gen Z fanbase, DRL is consistently innovating and experimenting with new entertainment formats to create the most immersive, inclusive and accessible sports competition, content and experiences for their Tech-setter fans.

Bruno Mars to Headline Preakness LIVE to Cap Off Preakness 148 Celebrations on Saturday, May 20

The Preakness LIVE stage, once positioned in the center of the Pimlico infield, will relocate to provide an unparalleled view of one of the most exciting moments in horse racing - the view of the final stretch.

The National Cycling League (NCL) Announces the Team Lineup for Miami Beach Invitational

10 mixed-gender teams will compete on April 8th for their share of the NCL Cup's record-breaking $1 million prize purse in the inaugural race of the NCL Cup.

Soccer Stars is Bringing Innovative Youth Athletic Programs to Pennsylvania

"Soccer Stars really grabs every kid, and each lesson is age-appropriate and helps them to learn developmental soccer moves," said franchisee Liz O'Shea . "As it develops and changes, you realize you're impacting kids who never thought they would get involved with soccer."

SailGP Announces Expanded Season 4 Global Calendar

The North American market features prominently in the expanded 2023-2024 calendar, hosting six of the planned 12 events. This includes a brand new stop in Los Angeles on the LA Waterfront at the Port of Los Angeles July 22 - 23, 2023 , and the return to New York in June 2024 , which hosted SailGP in its inaugural season in 2019.

Pepsi and Frito-Lay Celebrate Soccer's Biggest Season By Giving Fans A Chance To Win Tickets to the UEFA Champions League Final Istanbul 2023

Esperanza Teasdale , PepsiCo Multicultural Vice President & General Manager, said, "With the help of global soccer star 'Chicharito' we are launching this campaign to help fuel our fans' stateside celebrations with their favorite snacks and beverages, while giving them the chance to get even closer to the action with a dream soccer experience in Istanbul ."

Technogym is Official Supporter to the Paris 2024 Olympic Games A total number of approximately 1.200 pieces of equipment will be made available to the 14.900 athletes – between Olympic and Paralympic, coming from over 200 different countries and performing in 32 different Olympic Sports and 22 Paralympic Sports.

U.S. Soccer Foundation Announces $5 Million Gift from Citadel Founder and CEO Kenneth C. Griffin to Increase Access to Soccer in Miami-Dade County and Create 50 Mini-Pitches by 2026

The commitment officially launches the Miami-Dade County Soccer Initiative, a $10 million campaign that will dramatically increase opportunities for children living in under-resourced communities across the county to play and benefit from soccer.

Read more of the latest sports-related releases from PR Newswire and stay caught up on the top press releases by following @PRNsports on Twitter.

Helping Journalists Stay Up to Date on Industry News

These are just a few of the recent press releases that consumers and the media should know about. To be notified of releases relevant to their coverage area, journalists can set up a custom newsfeed with PR Newswire for Journalists.

Once they're signed up, reporters, bloggers and freelancers have access to the following free features:

Customization: Create a customized newsfeed that will deliver relevant news right to your inbox. Customize the newsfeed by keywords, industry, subject, geography, and more.

Create a customized newsfeed that will deliver relevant news right to your inbox. Customize the newsfeed by keywords, industry, subject, geography, and more. Photos and Videos: Thousands of multimedia assets are available to download and include with your next story.

Thousands of multimedia assets are available to download and include with your next story. Subject Matter Experts: Access ProfNet, a database of industry experts to connect with as sources or for quotes in your articles.

Access ProfNet, a database of industry experts to connect with as sources or for quotes in your articles. Related Resources: Read and subscribe to our journalist- and blogger-focused blog, Beyond Bylines, for media news roundups, writing tips, upcoming events, and more.

About PR Newswire and PR Newswire for Journalists

For more than 65 years, PR Newswire has been the industry leader with the largest, most comprehensive distribution network of print, radio, magazine, television stations, financial portals and trade publications. PR Newswire has an unparalleled global reach of more than 200,000 publications and 10,000 websites and is available in more than 170 countries and 40 languages.

PR Newswire for Journalists (PRNJ) is an exclusive community that includes over 20,000 journalists, bloggers and influencers who are logging into their PRNJ accounts specifically looking for story ideas. PR Newswire thoroughly researches and vets this community to verify their identity as a member of the press, blogger or influencer. PRNJ users cover more than 200 beats and verticals.

For questions, contact the team at media.relations@cision.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/this-week-in-sports-news-11-stories-you-need-to-see-301792164.html

SOURCE PR Newswire