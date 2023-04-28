This Week in Sports News: 11 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy sports industry press releases from PR Newswire, including Merrell's new trail running shoes and NFL Draft ice cream bars and caps.

SNICKERS® Ice Cream Partners with 2023 NFL Draft Pick Bryce Young to Introduce First-Ever "SNICKERS® Bryce Cream Bar"

"It's a dream come true to see a SNICKERS Ice Cream bar with my name on it," said Bryce Young . "I am beyond excited to be part of the 2023 NFL Draft alongside SNICKERS Ice Cream and can't wait to share our SNICKERS Bryce Cream Bars with fans."

Merrell® Releases MTL Skyfire 2 Designed for Elite Trail Runners

Merrell Product Line Manager, Jon Sanregret , said, "Like a track spike for the mountain, it has a unique blend of traction, under-foot protection and agility that lends itself perfectly to vertical mountain race environments and athletes looking to run far and fast."

NFL FLAG-In-School Kicks Off 10th Year of Engaging Students in the Love of Sport

Beginning April 25 , educators and community-based organizations can apply for a free NFL FLAG-In-School flag football kit to strengthen and enhance their physical education curriculum and equipment. Applications will close Tuesday, May 16, 2023 .

The Washed Lord Invitational: Ben Baller's Inaugural Golf Tournament to Feature Celebrity Guests and Incredible Prizes

"This tournament is all about changing the future of the game of golf," Baller said. "Golf is a dope game with a rich history, but we want to make it more accessible and exciting for people of all backgrounds and the goal is to put some swag and hype into golf."

New Era Cap Welcomes 2023 NFL Draft Class with New Collection

Fans will have the opportunity to wear the same styles as their favorite team's draft pick with caps that include the iconic 59FIFTY. The look is completed with an assortment of team apparel including short-sleeve t-shirts in men's and women's styles along with a hoodie sweatshirt.

Cambodia to Host 32nd Southeast Asian Games: May 5 - 17

The SEA Games will bring together over five thousand athletes from the 11 countries of Southeast Asia .

Pickleball for All Generations: How the Sport is Bringing People Together and Building a Community

People of all ages, abilities and backgrounds have fallen in love with the fastest growing sport in America: Pickleball. During this National Pickleball Month, Life Time, the country's largest provider of pickleball courts across its athletic country clubs, has become the hub for showcasing the wide appeal of the sport across generations.

Saddle Up For The Kentucky Derby With FanDuel, The Only Sportsbook Where You Can Bet The Race

As an Official Sports Wagering Partner of The Kentucky Derby, FanDuel will bring fans to the track through exciting betting options and FanDuel TV coverage from the industry's most respected experts.

International Soccer Academy and FC Bayern Munich Work Together to Identify Top Youth Soccer Players in the USA

"The US soccer landscape has established itself as a huge source of talent," said Dee Kundra , Managing Director (Americas) at FC Bayern München. "We are committed to nurturing the next generation of players, offering the chance for them to grow in a world class academy like ours. Together with the International Soccer Academy, we look forward to welcoming players."

Trailblazing Change: Central Oregon Trail Alliance Enhances Bend's Mountain Bike Trails for Adaptive Riders

During the assessment, the team will ride trails and document key components such as trailhead accessibility, tread width, grade, and cross slope. This information will then be publicized so that adaptive riders can make informed decisions about what trails they would like to ride.

Sport Fishing Championship Kicks Off Second Season in the Dominican Republic

The season's kickoff comes on the heels of SFC's wildly successful The Catch Presented by Fritos, a made-for-TV competition that paired SFC's top anglers with NFL players to create star-studded teams.

