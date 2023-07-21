This Week in Sports News: 11 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy sports industry press releases from PR Newswire, including Messi's welcome in Florida and Women's World Cup promos.

NEW YORK, July 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help journalists covering the sports industry stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a roundup of stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.

The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.

City of Fort Lauderdale Welcomes Lionel Messi to his New Home

"Here in Fort Lauderdale , we continue to build strong partnerships with outstanding organizations to strengthen our economy and create a world-class community. We are extremely excited to have Messi call Fort Lauderdale home and welcome him with open arms," said Mayor Dean Trantalis .

Callaway Golf and Jon Rahm Announce Long-Term Partnership Extension

Rahm will continue to play a full bag of Callaway and Odyssey equipment, wear Callaway headwear, TravisMathew apparel and footwear, and champion Topgolf's global golf entertainment venue business.

ZOA Energy Unveils "The Rock's Warriors" - New Annual NIL Program Featuring Athletes Selected by Founder Dwayne "Th e Rock" Johnson

"I personally selected these phenomenal individuals because of the energy, tenacity, and excitement they bring to the game. With a diverse set of stories and experiences, they're driven, hungry, talented, and ready for ZOA to help fuel them to greatness," said ZOA co-Founder and Chief Energy Officer, Dwayne "Th e Rock" Johnson.

First Savannah Bananas Bobblehead Unveiled

Founded in 2016, the Savannah Bananas have been heralded as the "World Famous Baseball Circus," "The Greatest Show in Sports" and "the Harlem Globetrotters of Baseball", have been featured by ESPN, The Wall Street Journal and Sports Illustrated because of their on-field antics and viral videos.

Truly Hard Seltzer Introduces 'Orange Slices' - A Taste of Soccer Nostalgia and a Toast to the U.S. Women's National Team

This festive, limited time flavor will champion fans as they tune in around the world, and as a bonus Truly will host their own special events and engage in new partnerships to further celebrate this summer's biggest moment in sports.

Labatt Taps into Buffalo Bills' Glory Days Nostalgia with NEW Throwback Tea featuring the Iconic Red Helmet

Newly named the official sponsor of Bills Mafia, Throwback Tea brings today's fans the intensity and nostalgia of the Bills' teams from the 1990's while they cheer on their favorite team.

Racing History Revived: Oldest Known NASCAR Champion Car Featured in Documentary, on Display at Henry Ford Museum

The film uncovers the serendipitous turn of events that led the small Detroit manufacturer to become a standout champion in the emerging stock car racing craze of post-war America. Combining some of the best drivers of the day, with support from an automaker that quickly came to understand the mantra, "win on Sunday, sell on Monday," the influence of this chapter of motoring history sets the stage for modern day racing.

Bowls for Goals is Back: Chipotle to Give Away Free Entrees When the U.S. Women's National Team Scores Key Goals on Soccer's Biggest Stage

When the USWNT scores a tying, go-ahead, or lead-extending goal during the Group Stage of its upcoming international tournament, a unique code for a free entrée will be revealed on the USWNT Twitter channel. The first 2,500 fans to text the unique code to 888222 will receive a free digital entrée.

DUDE Wipes Cleans Up Cleveland Brown Helmets for First Time in 70 Years

While it'll be the first time for most Browns fans to see them in a shiny white helmet, it won't be the first time the team rocks this look. It's been more than 70 years, but the Browns wore white helmets from 1946 to 1951.

Collegiate esports look to further increase potential

Riot Esports, the world's leading publisher of esports (video game competitions), has developed two competitions featuring its most acclaimed titles: College League of Legends (CLoL) and College VALORANT (CVAL). It also has a support and mentoring programme for college clubs to help them develop and grow.

AC Milan Kicks-Off Soccer Champions Tour 2023 With 92-Foot-Tall Soccer Ball Hot Air Balloon Over The Hollywood Sign

This week, historic soccer club AC Milan landed Stateside with a 92-foot-tall hot air balloon that soared through the skies of Los Angeles .

Read more of the latest sports-related releases from PR Newswire and stay caught up on the top press releases by following @PRNsports on Twitter.

Helping Journalists Stay Up to Date on Industry News

These are just a few of the recent press releases that consumers and the media should know about. To be notified of releases relevant to their coverage area, journalists can set up a custom newsfeed with PR Newswire for Journalists.

Once they're signed up, reporters, bloggers and freelancers have access to the following free features:

Customization: Create a customized newsfeed that will deliver relevant news right to your inbox. Customize the newsfeed by keywords, industry, subject, geography, and more.

Create a customized newsfeed that will deliver relevant news right to your inbox. Customize the newsfeed by keywords, industry, subject, geography, and more. Photos and Videos: Thousands of multimedia assets are available to download and include with your next story.

Thousands of multimedia assets are available to download and include with your next story. Subject Matter Experts: Access ProfNet, a database of industry experts to connect with as sources or for quotes in your articles.

Access ProfNet, a database of industry experts to connect with as sources or for quotes in your articles. Related Resources: Read and subscribe to our journalist- and blogger-focused blog, Beyond Bylines, for media news roundups, writing tips, upcoming events, and more.

About PR Newswire and PR Newswire for Journalists

For more than 65 years, PR Newswire has been the industry leader with the largest, most comprehensive distribution network of print, radio, magazine, television stations, financial portals and trade publications. PR Newswire has an unparalleled global reach of more than 200,000 publications and 10,000 websites and is available in more than 170 countries and 40 languages.

PR Newswire for Journalists (PRNJ) is an exclusive community that includes over 20,000 journalists, bloggers and influencers who are logging into their PRNJ accounts specifically looking for story ideas. PR Newswire thoroughly researches and vets this community to verify their identity as a member of the press, blogger or influencer. PRNJ users cover more than 200 beats and verticals.

For questions, contact the team at media.relations@cision.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/this-week-in-sports-news-11-stories-you-need-to-see-301882598.html

SOURCE PR Newswire