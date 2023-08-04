This Week in Sports News: 11 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy sports industry press releases from PR Newswire, including Nickelodeon's broadcast of the Big Game and a Pillow Fight Championship on ESPN8.

Super Bowl LVIII is Getting Slimed on Nickelodeon!

Building on the groundbreaking success established with Nickelodeon's Emmy Award-winning special telecast of the 2021 NFL WILD CARD GAME ON NICKELODEON, the alternate telecast of Super Bowl LVIII will be teeming with next-level, eye-popping on-field graphics, guest reporters, virtual filters and more.

Tom Brady Invests in Birmingham City Football Club

As Chairman of the Advisory Board, Brady will apply his extensive leadership experience and expertise across several components of the Club, including working alongside the sports science department to advise on health, nutrition, wellness, and recovery systems and programs.

Ready For Kickoff: United Adds 127 Nonstop Flights for 2023 College Football Season Last year, more than 50,000 fans flew United to some of the most iconic college football towns across the country. This year, the airline will continue to help fans get to games to cheer on teams including Wisconsin , USC , University of Michigan , Penn State and more.

Cyrusher First Mid-drive E-bike Nitro Comes Out, Redefining Speed Riding

The Nitro, appearing as the first mid-motor model, integrates design aesthetics, technological innovation and a variety of other factors to ensure riders have a pleasant and smooth riding experience that exceeds expectations.

Pillow Fight Championship Presented by Dr. Pepper comes to ESPN8: The Ocho LIVE Aug. 4 at 10 PM EST

"By partnering with Dr. Pepper and Manscaped to bring PFC to ESPN8: The Ocho, we're presenting the world with real, intense fights without the blood or broken bones for the The Ocho championship belts and a grand prize of $5,000 ," said PFC CEO Steve Williams .

Record Set in Qatar for World's Longest LED slackline Walk

Globally renowned Red Bull athlete Jaan Roose has completed the world's longest LED-lit, single-building slackline to cross one of Qatar's newest and most iconic architectural landmarks.

10 Ways Target Shooters Can Enjoy National Shooting Sports Month in August Whether you enjoy hearing the clang of hitting steel plates with a handgun, shattering clay targets with a shotgun or hitting a target 100 yards away with a rifle, the shooting sports have something for you.

Subaru Motorsports USA Unveils All-New WRX Rally Car and Announces Driver Travis Pastrana's Return to the ARA Series for the 2024 Season

"When Brandon joined the team, I was the veteran. But the tables have turned and I'm looking forward to learning a lot and hopefully getting back to the top. I've only been away from the sport for a year but a lot has changed and I'm ready for the new challenge," Pastrana said of #180 team driver Brandon Semenuk .

Under Armour Launches New "UA Rewards" Loyalty Program

Launched on July 31, 2023 , U.S.-based consumers 16 years and older can enroll for free on UA.com, through the UA App, or UA MapMyRun. Upon joining the program, members can earn points through purchases, product reviews, birthday extras, and UA MapMyRun challenges.

Betr Introduces Real Money Fantasy Sports Vertical with the Launch of "Betr Picks" Across the United States

The simple and intuitive real money fantasy pick 'em experience allows users to select "More" or "Less" from a wide array of player projections to build a lineup with as few as 2 and up to a total of 8 players. Users have the potential to win up to 100x their initial entry if they get 8 picks correct.

Onewheel Race for the Rail to Re-Air Nationally on ESPN 2 For the first time in history, Onewheel racing will be broadcasted to a national audience on a major network, marking a monumental milestone for the burgeoning sport and Onewheel enthusiasts alike.

