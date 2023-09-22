This Week in Sports News: 11 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy sports industry press releases from PR Newswire, including sports' effect on women's career success.

Deloitte: 85% of Women Surveyed Who Played Sports Say It's Important to Their Career Success

"The continued advancement of women in sports and business is essential to help create a more diverse, inclusive and equitable society," said Jason Girzadas , chief executive officer, Deloitte US.

Pepsi® Brings Miami Dolphins Legend Dan Marino Out of Retirement for Home Opener

In a historic move, Pepsi announced it is signing Miami Dolphins' Hall-of-Fame Quarterback Dan Marino to a one-day contract, marking his official return to gameday at the Dolphins' home opener against the Broncos on Sunday, Sept. 24 .

Major Arena Soccer League Receives Congressional Support to Allow Visas for Foreign Players

In 2019 the MASL had 76 players with active P1 Visas competing and contributing to the overall competitive caliber of the league, today there are only eight players with active P1 Visas. With this shift many talented individuals have had to return to their native countries, many after establishing themselves as esteemed members of their communities.

7-Eleven, Inc. Unveils Nine College Football Stars Joining This Season's Cleat Crew™

The athletes will team up with renowned bespoke luxury designer The Shoe Surgeon to put their mark on individual pairs of custom cleats that fans can win through weekly auctions that coincide with some of the most anticipated games of the season.

Introducing the vívoactive 5 GPS smartwatch from Garmin

Featuring a broad range of health monitoring features, vívoactive 5 can help users learn about their body, coach them on how to live an active lifestyle and support their fitness goals. With up to 11 days of battery life in smartwatch mode, users don't have to worry about charging their watch every night and can therefore receive valuable around-the-clock health metrics.

Roger Federer's Last Grand Slam Win Outfit Up for Sale in Historic Tennis Auction

The auction represents a rare opportunity for tennis enthusiasts and collectors worldwide to own an authenticated piece of sporting history from Federer's incredible career.

Full Swing Joins Forces with Good Good Golf as Official Technology Partner

Good Good Golf's viewers can expect to see some wonderful new content that will be enhanced with Full Swing's technology and will continue to grow not only the traditional golf audience, but introducing it to a whole new generation.

Hilinski's Hope Brings Student Athlete Mental Health Week to More Than 155+ Schools

During Student Athlete Mental Health Week, student athletes and athletic departments across the country will participate in breaking down stigma, offering quality resources, and letting student athletes know they are supported.

Unscripted Comedy 'The Syd + TP Show,' Starring WNBA Athletes Premieres on Maximum Effort Channel

"It's not often you get to see elite athletes like Syd and TP step out of their comfort zones and share their talents in such a genuine way. The show is a testament to their dedication, drive, and hilarity. Fans are in for a real treat," shares TOGETHXR co-founder and WNBA icon Sue Bird .

Strava Launches Nike Run Club and Nike Training Club Integration

This integration allows athletes on Nike's leading fitness apps a seamless way to further track their workouts and connect with additional communities across platforms.

Take Me Out to the Ball Park! A Kid Again Bringing Baseball to Kids with Life-Threatening Conditions

During the "Take Me Out to the Ball Park" Adventures, A Kid Again kids and their families watch the baseball game as a group, with food, activities and special moments planned especially for them.

