This Week in Sports News: 12 Stories You Need to See
A roundup of the week's most newsworthy sports industry press releases from PR Newswire, including Formula 1 announcements and a menu curated by Mitch Marner.
NEW YORK, March 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help journalists covering the sports industry stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a roundup of stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.
The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.
The partnership brings yet another popular global sport brand to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, now uniquely hosting the Premier League, NFL and F1, supporting worldwide fan growth.
Speegle's campaign "Girls Who Eat" is a celebration of the female body's strength, resilience, and beauty. She's on a mission to love herself and empower women to love themselves in a world that is constantly telling women what to be.
Menu items include: Goalie Pulled Pork and the Mitchell Burger: a double patty with Mitch-approved toppings.
This Los Angeles tournament also kicked off the first ever Teqfest, an event specifically designed to draw the entire family to try and play the various Teqsports available with the experts onsite, as well as have the chance to win a variety of prizes.
Packages include up close and personal experiences with the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team including Drivers Lewis Hamilton, George Russell and Mick Schumacher, Team Principal & CEO Toto Wolff and Team engineers.
"Reconciliation Tour" takes a powerful journey through the heart of the south, including youth baseball, civil rights, and reconciliation. The film's message centers on truth, hope, play, and healing through baseball.
Tyler Reddick, who will pilot the savage new look Toyota, was among those gathered at a special unveiling event at Monster's global HQ in Corona, CA, ahead of the Beast's track debut this weekend at Fontana's Auto Club Speedway.
Composed of cycling, running and triathlon events, the portfolio spans 11 states and draws participants from around the world, helping them embrace their endurance sports passions and live healthy, happy lives.
Strava expands its Strive for More™ initiative pushing for equity in women's sports with Hot Girl Walk United, a global community challenge benefiting GRLS and the ONSIDE Fund.
Elena Delle Donne, Breanna Stewart, Arike Ogunbowale, Stefanie Dolson, Destanni Henderson, and Michaela Onyenwere to help promote $150,000 first prize.
The tournament will be contested on the Championship Course adjacent to the amenity-rich, oceanfront Hyatt Regency.
The event included a thoughtful press conference followed by the unveiling of the revitalized Cuney Home's Basketball Court. Festivities continued with basketball games, a sneaker giveaway, sno-cones, and light bites.
