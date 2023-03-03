This Week in Sports News: 12 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy sports industry press releases from PR Newswire, including Formula 1 announcements and a menu curated by Mitch Marner.

NEW YORK, March 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help journalists covering the sports industry stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a roundup of stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.

The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.

Tottenham Hotspur announces 15-year partnership with Formula 1

The partnership brings yet another popular global sport brand to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, now uniquely hosting the Premier League, NFL and F1, supporting worldwide fan growth.

TYR Sport Signs Pro CrossFit® Athlete Dani Speegle, Highlights #GirlsWhoEat Campaign to Empower All Women to Take on the World

Speegle's campaign "Girls Who Eat" is a celebration of the female body's strength, resilience, and beauty. She's on a mission to love herself and empower women to love themselves in a world that is constantly telling women what to be.

Mitch Marner Partners with SkipTheDishes to Launch an Exclusive Virtual Restaurant, Mitch's Dishes, To Deliver Game Day Eats to Your Doorstep

Menu items include: Goalie Pulled Pork and the Mitchell Burger: a double patty with Mitch-approved toppings.

Teqball USA Host Second US Tournament of the 2023 Season in Los Angeles, California

This Los Angeles tournament also kicked off the first ever Teqfest, an event specifically designed to draw the entire family to try and play the various Teqsports available with the experts onsite, as well as have the chance to win a variety of prizes.

"It's Lights Out and Away We Go" as Marriott Bonvoy, The Ritz-Carlton and Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team Launch Extraordinary Experiences for the 2023 Season

Packages include up close and personal experiences with the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team including Drivers Lewis Hamilton, George Russell and Mick Schumacher , Team Principal & CEO Toto Wolff and Team engineers.

Baseball Beyond Borders and Converge Media Release Revolutionary 'Reconciliation Tour' Documentary

"Reconciliation Tour" takes a powerful journey through the heart of the south, including youth baseball, civil rights, and reconciliation. The film's message centers on truth, hope, play, and healing through baseball.

Monster Brewing and 23XI Racing Unleash The Beast on NASCAR!

Tyler Reddick , who will pilot the savage new look Toyota, was among those gathered at a special unveiling event at Monster's global HQ in Corona, CA , ahead of the Beast's track debut this weekend at Fontana's Auto Club Speedway.

Life Time Announces Lineup of 2023 Athletic Events Spanning Mountain Bike and Gravel Races, Marathons and Triathlons

Composed of cycling, running and triathlon events, the portfolio spans 11 states and draws participants from around the world, helping them embrace their endurance sports passions and live healthy, happy lives.

Strava Partners with Hot Girl Walk™ Creator to Advance Gender Justice in Sports this International Women's Day

Strava expands its Strive for More™ initiative pushing for equity in women's sports with Hot Girl Walk United, a global community challenge benefiting GRLS and the ONSIDE Fund.

DICK'S Sporting Goods and Just Women's Sports Team Up with 6 WNBA Stars for Second Annual Women's College Basketball Bracket Challenge

Elena Delle Donne , Breanna Stewart , Arike Ogunbowale , Stefanie Dolson , Destanni Henderson, and Michaela Onyenwere to help promote $150,000 first prize.

Puerto Rico Set to Host PGA TOUR, Top Golf Professionals Compete Feb. 27-March 5, 2023

The tournament will be contested on the Championship Course adjacent to the amenity-rich, oceanfront Hyatt Regency.

10X-NBA All-Star James Harden's Impact13 Foundation Partners with Houston Housing Authority to Revitalize & Reopen Cuney Homes Basketball Court

The event included a thoughtful press conference followed by the unveiling of the revitalized Cuney Home's Basketball Court. Festivities continued with basketball games, a sneaker giveaway, sno-cones, and light bites.

