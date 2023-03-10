This Week in Sports News: 12 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy sports industry press releases from PR Newswire, including the NIL deals and the Boston Red Sox's new sports betting partner.

NEW YORK, March 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help journalists covering the sports industry stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a roundup of stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.

The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.

WTA Announces Strategic Partnership With CVC To Accelerate Growth Of Women's Tennis

This exciting new partnership will build upon the strong legacy the WTA has established over the last 50 years, with the objective to further elevate the profile of women's tennis and to accelerate commercial growth for the benefit of the fans, players, tournaments, and other stakeholders in the game.

Covestro, The Pittsburgh Penguins, Carnegie Mellon University Engineering and Bauer Hockey Aim to Make Hockey Safer

This year's Rethink-the-Rink Make-A-Thon will focus on developing shot blocker equipment to protect a player's lower leg and ankle from the puck when the player attempts to block the opposing team's shot.

Pokerstars and Oracle Red Bull Racing Drive Global Partnership Into its Second Year

PokerStars will be returning to the racetrack with even more rewards for F1 fans, sharing promotions, competitions, and content with chances to win unforgettable experiences at some of the season's most hotly anticipated races.

Milk Wants to Sponsor Every Woman Running a Marathon This Year

From first time marathon runners to ultra-marathoners, Milk's 26.2 program will spotlight female runners' journeys, provide female-centric training resources, offer nutritional, mental, and physical advice from top sports experts, and include a sponsorship tour, providing on-site support for any women running marathons in Denver , Chicago , and New York Marathons.

Planet Fitness Teams Up with Amazon Halo Once Again to Help People Start and Track Their Fitness Journeys

Sherrill Kaplan , Chief Digital Officer at Planet Fitness, said, "Studies have found that health tracking through wearables like the Halo View helps to keep people active, which goes hand in hand with our goal of getting people off the couch and moving."

BetMGM Named an Official Sports Betting Partner of Boston Red Sox

As part of the partnership, BetMGM signage will be featured at Fenway Park including on the iconic Green Monster, the ballpark's left field wall. BetMGM will have a suite at the stadium and curate VIP fan experiences including access to batting practice with premium seats, alumni appearances, and ceremonial first pitches.

Polaris Announces 2024 Snowmobile Lineup Featuring New Deep Snow Innovation and SnowCheck Ship Guarantee Program

Building on an industry-leading snowmobile portfolio, the 2024 lineup offers new options for deep snow riders, along with feature and performance enhancements for trail riders.

Mikaylah Williams and Isaiah Collier Named 2023 Morgan Wootten National Players of the Year Ahead of the McDonald's All American Games

Chosen by the McDonald's All American Games Selection Committee and the Wootten Family, both players continue the award's legacy of greatness, which not only celebrates monster numbers on the court, but also salutes all-star success in the classroom and in the community.

Pizza Hut Brings Back Limited-Edition Mini Basketballs for the First Time Since the 1990s

Orders of the Big New Yorker pizza from participating locations will come with specialty March Madness® packaging that turns into a basketball hoop and backboard that pairs perfectly with the new Mini Basketballs.

New Synchrony Outdoors Credit Card Delivers Comprehensive Payments Solution for Powersports Dealers and Enthusiasts

The card makes it easy and affordable for millions of powersports fans to finance essential aftermarket purchases that ensure a safe and enjoyable riding journey.

This March Madness®, Degree® the Official Deodorant of the NCAA and Two-Time NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo Will Celebrate Five Exceptional Walk-On Basketball Student-Athletes with Over $100K in NIL Deals To Put Toward Education

"These four student athletes have overcome adversity and have an undeniable passion to continue playing the sport they love," said Antetokounmpo, the 7x NBA All-Star from the Milwaukee Bucks.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, NCAA, Warner Bros. Discovery Sports and CBS Sports Announce New Partnership, Making DICK'S the Official Sporting Goods Retail Partner of the NCAA

Beginning with the 2023 March Madness® men's and women's basketball tournaments, the partnership unlocks fan experiences, media rights and supports multiple major college championships.

Read more of the latest sports-related releases from PR Newswire and stay caught up on the top press releases by following @PRNsports on Twitter.

Can't-Miss Earnings

In addition to these popular releases, DICK'S Sporting Goods' quarterly results crossed the wire this week. Catch up on all the latest earnings reports here.

Helping Journalists Stay Up to Date on Industry News

These are just a few of the recent press releases that consumers and the media should know about. To be notified of releases relevant to their coverage area, journalists can set up a custom newsfeed with PR Newswire for Journalists.

Once they're signed up, reporters, bloggers and freelancers have access to the following free features:

Customization: Create a customized newsfeed that will deliver relevant news right to your inbox. Customize the newsfeed by keywords, industry, subject, geography, and more.

Create a customized newsfeed that will deliver relevant news right to your inbox. Customize the newsfeed by keywords, industry, subject, geography, and more. Photos and Videos: Thousands of multimedia assets are available to download and include with your next story.

Thousands of multimedia assets are available to download and include with your next story. Subject Matter Experts: Access ProfNet, a database of industry experts to connect with as sources or for quotes in your articles.

Access ProfNet, a database of industry experts to connect with as sources or for quotes in your articles. Related Resources: Read and subscribe to our journalist- and blogger-focused blog, Beyond Bylines, for media news roundups, writing tips, upcoming events, and more.

About PR Newswire and PR Newswire for Journalists

For more than 65 years, PR Newswire has been the industry leader with the largest, most comprehensive distribution network of print, radio, magazine, television stations, financial portals and trade publications. PR Newswire has an unparalleled global reach of more than 200,000 publications and 10,000 websites and is available in more than 170 countries and 40 languages.

PR Newswire for Journalists (PRNJ) is an exclusive community that includes over 20,000 journalists, bloggers and influencers who are logging into their PRNJ accounts specifically looking for story ideas. PR Newswire thoroughly researches and vets this community to verify their identity as a member of the press, blogger or influencer. PRNJ users cover more than 200 beats and verticals.

For questions, contact the team at media.relations@cision.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/this-week-in-sports-news-12-stories-you-need-to-see-301768412.html

SOURCE PR Newswire