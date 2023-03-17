This Week in Sports News: 12 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy sports industry press releases from PR Newswire, including the Gatorade National Girls Basketball Player of the Year.

NEW YORK, March 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help journalists covering the sports industry stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a roundup of stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.

The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.

LG Collaborates With NCAA Basketball Players To Raise Mental Health Awareness Among Student-Athletes

Through the "Game 4 Good" campaign, LG aims to help break the stigma around mental health by partnering with four NCAA student athletes from men's and women's college basketball programs that have demonstrated a deep commitment to mental wellness and advocacy work.

"Sport: A Stage In Life," by World Class Athlete and Businesswoman Cristiana Pinciroli Wins Awards

Passionate about sharing her wisdom, Pinciroli has gathered contributions and insights from world-renowned athletes and coaches, leading academics, physicians, and psychologists who share stories that inspire and support the scientific evidence that we can harness human potential into a life of fulfillment and happiness.

HOKA Announces Launch of the Rocket X 2: All-New and Completely Redefined

The Rocket X 2 is engineered for the most competitive, discerning athletes on the road, and was designed specifically with feedback and insights from HOKA's roster of elite road runners and triathletes.

Burna Boy To Bring the Heat to The 2023 UEFA Champions League Final Kick Off Show by Pepsi Max®

The global chart-topping 'Last Last' and 'It's Plenty' megastar will bring his signature soulful vibes of afrobeats to Istanbul's Atatürk Olympic Stadium.

Juju Watkins Named 2022-23 Gatorade National Girls Basketball Player of the Year

Watkins averaged 27.5 points, 13.7 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 2.5 steals and 1.7 blocks per game, sparking Sierra Canyon to the CIF-Southern Section Open Division title.

Sour Punch® Candy Seeks College Athletes to Join All-Star Team

Selected athletes will receive $5,000 , exclusive Sour Punch All-Star swag, and of course, all the candy they can handle. In addition, Sour Punch will donate $5,000 to a nonprofit organization of each team member's choosing.

Find your path with new handheld GPS devices from Garmin

"Whether you're on an afternoon hike or climbing a mountain on an extended expedition, the eTrex SE and GPSMAP 67 offer adventure seekers the perfect navigation companion and peace of mind of having Garmin's proven GPS technology," said Dan Bartel , Garmin Vice President of Global Consumer Sales.

Marriott Bonvoy and NCAA® Celebrate March Madness® with Unforgettable Stays and Unparalleled Fan Experiences

This March, Marriott Bonvoy will once again welcome spectators during key basketball tournament events – from Selection Sunday® to The Final Four® – along with unique game experiences through the Marriott Bonvoy Moments platform, where members can redeem points to access sports, food, music, and entertainment events across the country.

Bear Grylls and Outdoors.com Unveil Daring Programming Slate

The new programming will be anchored by Bear's own exclusive contributions and content and expanded upon by Bear's hand-picked contributors. Upcoming editorials include safest ways to move in avalanche country, five ways to create shelter when you don't have a tent and the best winter goggles and hiking boots to buy this season.

Top Ranked American Tennis Player Taylor Fritz Partners with LEVEL SELECT™ for the Launch of Plant-Based LEVEL SELECT™ OTC

Fritz will help expand education on the role of plant-based products in the sports category, focusing on the new plant-based pain relief brand, LEVEL SELECT™ OTC.

StubHub's 2023 MLB Preview: Yankees Lead Global Sales; Inaugural Mexico City Games and Returning London Games Reinvigorate International Fanbase

The Yankees, with reigning American League (AL) MVP Aaron Judge, retake the #1 spot as the most in demand team

BaseballCloud Announces Revolutionary Seam Shifted Wake (SSW) Pitching Analysis Model

BaseballCloud's SSW model is an aerodynamic ball flight model that includes all of the forces that are known to affect the trajectory of a baseball. It is the only SSW model in baseball that provides visualization and predictive technologies for all types of pitches, not just a select few.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/this-week-in-sports-news-12-stories-you-need-to-see-301774551.html

SOURCE PR Newswire