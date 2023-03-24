This Week in Sports News: 12 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy sports industry press releases from PR Newswire, including Fireball's foray into golf and Pickleball's continued growth.

Abu Dhabi Announces World's Largest Autonomous Racing League

With a prize pool of up to USD 2.25 million , the Abu Dhabi Autonomous Car Race will feature the Dallara-built Super Formula cars, the usage of which has been enabled by Japan Race Promotion, Inc. (JRP). The Super Formula cars are the fastest in the world, outside of Formula One, and they will be adequately equipped for autonomous racing.

Green is Out, Red is In: Fireball Wants You to Wear Its Iconic Red Jacket to Augusta, GA , This April. And They're Giving You $1,000 To Do It

Fireball has a unique offer for badge holders and golf enthusiasts willing to bring some [cinnamon] spice to the fairway – the whisky brand will give 10 fans $1,000 to wear its custom, tournament-inspired Fireball Red Jackets in Augusta , GA.

Parents Showing Major Concerns about Concussions in Youth Sports, According to New Survey

"It's critical that coaches, athletic trainers, and parents discuss concussion symptoms with athletes before the season starts and encourage them to report symptoms and remove themselves from play," said Karen Laugel , MD, medical director of MedStar Health Concussion Clinics.

GameOn Technology Expands to the WNBA Following Success with NBA Teams

GameOn will help teams streamline processes for front office staff, allowing them to address other areas of the business, while still prioritizing engagement and giving fans a quicker avenue to connect with the teams that they love.

Churchill Downs Racetrack Releases Official Menu for 149th Kentucky Derby

For the second year in a row, Chef and Culinary Expert Kenneth Hardiman will curate the official racetrack menu, which will feature an array of delectable dishes, serving guests visiting Churchill Downs for the Kentucky Oaks.

Pickleball4America Merges with US Open Pickleball Championships® and Unveils 2023 Ballpark Festival Series™ with events at Fenway Park and Oracle Park

This year, "The Biggest Pickleball Party in the World®" will be held April 15-22 in Naples, FL, with a record number of pro and amateur participants from around the world expected to compete for the sport's most coveted championship title.

Women's Basketball and College Football Dominate the NIL Industry in 2022-23

SponsorUnited revealed that NIL (Name, Image, & Likeness) deals surged 146% year-over-year (YoY), with more than 2,000 deals last year across 16 sports.

FORMULA 1® ROLEX AUSTRALIAN GRAND PRIX 2023 Brings Competition Firsts and Unforgettable Fan Experiences in the Heart of Melbourne's Events Season!

The U.S. will have representation on the track in 21-year-old Logan Sargeant , making his FORMULA 1® ROLEX AUSTRALIAN GRAND PRIX 2023 debut! Those on-site will have the opportunity to interact with the drivers, like newcomer Logan, or fan-favorite Lewis Hamilton .

Alanis Morissette to headline RBCxMusic Concert Series at 2023 RBC Canadian Open

Alanis Morissette will close the RBCxMusic Concert Series on Saturday, June 10, 2023 . The closing night of the concert series has sold-out every year since it was introduced in 2019.

Cameron Boozer Named 2022-23 Gatorade National Boys Basketball Player of the Year

Boozer averaged 21.1 points, 11.2 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 2.0 blocks, and 1.3 steals per game, including a 13-point, 12-rebound effort in the team's 50-48 win over Winter Haven High School in the state final.

Don't Get Sidelined: Miami Dolphins and Ambetter from Sunshine Health Team Up for Diabetes Awareness

"Diabetes is personal to me and my family. I am grateful to the professional athletes who shared their type 1 diabetes stories with me at a young age because it showed me that this disease couldn't stop me from getting to where I wanted to be in the NFL," said Miami Dolphins Long Snapper Blake Ferguson.

The DICK'S Sporting Goods Foundation grants LISC $1.5 million to renovate sports space for youth in under-resourced communities

"Sports programs and recreational space can be catalytic for young people," said Beverly Smith , LISC vice president. "It gives youth who live in under-resourced areas a better opportunity to thrive, and it contributes to the overall health and vibrancy of the surrounding community."

