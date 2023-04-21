This Week in Sports News: 12 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy sports industry press releases from PR Newswire, including Topgolf at the Special Olympics and Wade Boggs's demand for justice from PBR.

NEW YORK, April 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help journalists covering the sports industry stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a roundup of stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.

The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.

Topgolf to Become Global Medaled Event in Special Olympics

"We have a responsibility now more than ever to invite everyone into the game of golf, and our partnership with Special Olympics will help us further unleash the power of play and bring more joy to more people," said Topgolf Chief Brand Officer Geoff Cottrill .

National Hockey League Releases New Creative For 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs

Created by Highdive - an independently owned, full-service creative agency - each of the three spots ("First Kiss," "Look Up" and "Built to Share") underscore the magic, thrills and emotions Players and fans experience in the presence of the Stanley Cup.

Legendary Hall of Fame Baseball Player Wade Boggs Demands Beer Justice From Pabst Blue Ribbon For Usage as Cool Blue

Boggs discovered his likeness to Blue in 1983, after a now legendary flight and has been on a quest to uncover the truth ever since. Now Boggs is going public with his claims, dropping a video exposé, and demanding beer justice for baseball fans and beer drinkers across the country.

Hyundai Motor Extends Partnership with World Archery through 2025, Targeting a Decade of Title Sponsorships

World Archery's annual international circuit, which usually consists of four stages and a grand finale, is officially known as the Hyundai Archery World Cup. The next two editions of the Hyundai World Archery Championships will take place in Berlin, Germany , in 2023 and Gwangju, Korea, in 2025. This year's event is also the primary qualifier for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Bodybuilding.com™, Leader in Sports Nutrition and Fitness, Announces 'New Era' with Sports Performance Supplement Line

April Schatschneider , Executive Vice President, Bodybuilding.com, said, "We are thrilled to deliver our consumers a new, advanced option with Elite. Each product in the line has effective formulas, proven ingredients, and is Informed Choice Sport certified."

Callaway Golf Announces New Big Bertha and Big Bertha REVA Equipment

Callaway Golf, one of the golf industry's leaders in equipment design, performance, and innovation, officially announced two new product lineups: Big Bertha, an innovative super game-improvement family, and Big Bertha REVA, a new family that's precisely engineered for women of all skill levels.

Lay's® Unveils First Lay's RePlay Soccer Field in the U.S. Made from Reused Chip Bag Packaging

"Since 2021, Lay's RePlay has had the privilege of creating beautiful soccer fields and programming to share with deserving communities across the globe. From South Africa , Brazil , and Mexico to the United Kingdom , we've been able to see the tremendous impact this program brings to aspiring athletes and families around the world," said Ciara Dilley , PepsiCo's vice president of marketing for global food brands.

REDCON1 Signs Fitness Icon Dana Linn Bailey; Acquires RUN EVERYTHING Brand

"After years of devotion, I proudly announce that RUN EVERYTHING is now a part of the REDCON1 family. Now representing REDCON1, this opportunity gives me great joy and excitement as we join forces together on our mission - helping individuals become their best selves," said Dana Linn Bailey .

Churchill Downs Racetrack Kicks Off Year-Long Celebration for the Historic 150th Run for the Roses®

"As we plan to celebrate our 150th anniversary in the year ahead, we are thrilled to debut new world-class hospitality opportunities to enjoy Churchill Downs and the Kentucky Derby," said Sarah Contardo , Vice President of Sales and Strategy of Churchill Downs Racetrack. "This transformative project will elevate the experiences for all of our fans."

WNBA and Scripps partner on multi-year agreement for Friday Night Spotlight games on ION

The Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) and The E.W. Scripps Company have signed a multi-year agreement to televise games on Friday nights during the regular season on ION, a national entertainment network that reaches every U.S. TV household over-the-air and on all major pay TV and connected TV services.

Leidos, NASCAR speed into lunar rover race

Leidos CEO Roger Krone said, "This groundbreaking collaboration between Leidos and NASCAR takes both companies into uncharted territory, just like we believe our rover will do for NASA and its astronauts. We aim to pave the way for human exploration of space and inspire the next generation of engineers, scientists and innovators to reach for the stars."

UFC Partners with Cosm to Bring Live Immersive Pay-Per-View Events to New Experiential Venues

Together, UFC and Cosm will deliver live UFC PPV events in "Shared Reality," a new type of immersive experience that seamlessly bridges the virtual and physical worlds without the need for headsets or augmented devices.

Read more of the latest sports-related releases from PR Newswire and stay caught up on the top press releases by following @PRNsports on Twitter.

Helping Journalists Stay Up to Date on Industry News

These are just a few of the recent press releases that consumers and the media should know about. To be notified of releases relevant to their coverage area, journalists can set up a custom newsfeed with PR Newswire for Journalists.

Once they're signed up, reporters, bloggers and freelancers have access to the following free features:

Customization: Create a customized newsfeed that will deliver relevant news right to your inbox. Customize the newsfeed by keywords, industry, subject, geography, and more.

Create a customized newsfeed that will deliver relevant news right to your inbox. Customize the newsfeed by keywords, industry, subject, geography, and more. Photos and Videos: Thousands of multimedia assets are available to download and include with your next story.

Thousands of multimedia assets are available to download and include with your next story. Subject Matter Experts: Access ProfNet, a database of industry experts to connect with as sources or for quotes in your articles.

Access ProfNet, a database of industry experts to connect with as sources or for quotes in your articles. Related Resources: Read and subscribe to our journalist- and blogger-focused blog, Beyond Bylines, for media news roundups, writing tips, upcoming events, and more.

About PR Newswire and PR Newswire for Journalists

For more than 65 years, PR Newswire has been the industry leader with the largest, most comprehensive distribution network of print, radio, magazine, television stations, financial portals and trade publications. PR Newswire has an unparalleled global reach of more than 200,000 publications and 10,000 websites and is available in more than 170 countries and 40 languages.

PR Newswire for Journalists (PRNJ) is an exclusive community that includes over 20,000 journalists, bloggers and influencers who are logging into their PRNJ accounts specifically looking for story ideas. PR Newswire thoroughly researches and vets this community to verify their identity as a member of the press, blogger or influencer. PRNJ users cover more than 200 beats and verticals.

For questions, contact the team at media.relations@cision.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/this-week-in-sports-news-12-stories-you-need-to-see-301803633.html

SOURCE PR Newswire