This Week in Sports News: 12 Stories You Need to See

WNBA Legend Sheryl Swoopes Joins DICK'S Sporting Goods and Nike for Third Annual It's Her Shot Tour

The tour aims to create a space for girls to find joy in play, feel seen, safe, confident, empowered, and connected. The six-city tour will be stopping in Los Angeles , Seattle , Las Vegas, Chicago , Atlanta, and New York City .

Don't wait! Five Reasons to Buy an Epic Pass by May 29

Last chance to get the lowest price on a 2023/24 Epic Pass, two Buddy Tickets, plus exclusive access to discounted summer lodging and benefits.

Storied NFL Player Announces Formation of the Beach Football League (BFL), the First-Ever Professional Beach Tackle Football Game and League

2x Super Bowl Champion Tully Banta-Cain will launch the first-ever professional tackle football league on sand; an inaugural game will take place in February 2024 with NFL stars Terrell Owens , Pacman Jones, Jamie Collins , and more.

85% of Americans Support Supreme Court Decision to End Federal Sports Betting Ban

AGA President and CEO Bill Miller said, "The rapid spread of legal sports betting—fueled by regulated, responsible entities—has contributed to communities and established consumer protections by migrating betting away from the illegal market monopoly that PASPA perpetuated."

Subway® Steps into the Arena as the Official Sandwich of Gaming Giant 100 Thieves In addition, Subway will become the marquee partner of its League of Legends professional team. It will overhaul 100 Thieves' dedicated training room for League of Legends at its 15,000 square foot headquarters in Culver City, California – giving the team a competitive edge before the LCS Summer Split, a pivotal qualifier in the North American championship.

F1® Arcade to Open in Boston Seaport March 2024 The first-of-its-kind hospitality venue will bring the legendary qualities of Formula 1® and simulation racing experiences to the US following the unprecedented growth of Formula 1®.

Eggland's Best Named Official Egg of Little League® Baseball and Softball

Batter up! Shuffling back and forth from practices, games, and tournaments can make it challenging to get nutritious meals on the table. That's why Eggland's Best has partnered with Little League® to help fuel the next generation of busy sports families!

National Hockey League Engages Fans with Alltroo's Online Fundraising Platform

For the first time, fans will have an opportunity to contribute directly to some of the charitable causes supported by the recently named nominees for the National Hockey League's King Clancy Memorial Trophy on Alltroo, in conjunction with the National Hockey League Players' Association and the National Hockey League.

Get Ready Dallas, Here Comes Pickleball Kingdom!

Pickleball Kingdom's state-of-the-art facilities offer players a customized experience, with an abundance of indoor courts, equipment, tournaments, and professional instruction.

Pro Football Hall of Fame and Sunflower Health Plan Focus on Mental Health, Suicide Prevention at 'Strong Youth Strong Communities' Youth Summits

"We're honored to work with the Pro Football Hall of Fame and our community partners to have these conversations with local students, so they can prioritize and improve their mental health," said Michael Stephens , Plan President and CEO, Sunflower Health Plan.

Lucas Oil Returns as Primary Sponsor of the No. 8 Lucas Oil Chevrolet at Darlington - Car to Feature 'Throwback' Winning Paint Scheme from Auto Club Speedway Victory

The paint scheme of the No. 8 car will be a 'throwback' to February when Kyle Busch took the Lucas Oil Chevrolet to victory lane at Auto Club Speedway.

Xtreme Fighting Championships (XFC) Announces Top Matchups for MMA Event on Detroit Grand Prix Weekend

Steve Smith , CEO of XFC, said, "XFC Grand Prix promises to provide fast and furious MMA action from start to finish. The athletes have been training hard and they're fired up to put on a competitive and entertaining show for the people of the city, state, and global TV audience."

