This Week in Sports News: 12 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy sports industry press releases from PR Newswire, including an official beer for USC Athletics and pickleball bobbleheads.

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/

The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.

Pepsi® Zero Sugar Takes The Field As The "Official Zero of the NFL" Ahead of the 2023 - 2024 Season

As the Official Soft Drink of the NFL for over 20 years and still going strong, Pepsi® is proud to introduce Pepsi® Zero Sugar as the new "Official Zero of the NFL" for the 2023-2024 season – proving Zero has never tasted (or looked) so good, both on and off the field.

International Sports Sciences Association (ISSA) Launches New Division, ISSA Yoga & Wellness Academy and Debuts Yoga 200 Online Teacher Training Program

"Through the establishment of ISSA Yoga & Wellness Academy, we have developed a 200-hour online course led by renowned yoga experts to help people achieve their goal of becoming certified yoga instructors," says ISSA CEO Andrew Wyant .

Hurley Surfer Eli Hanneman Wins the Wallex US Open of Surfing Presented by Pacifico

Hanneman wasted no time and completed a combination of major maneuvers to earn a near-perfect 9.00, the highest score of the day - all while his friends and family watched from the front row of the sand, eventually pouring into the waves to celebrate him as his win was finalized.

Uplifting Athletes Puts Its Mission Into Motion With The Start Of Its 10,000 Mile Challenge

Across the United States , athletes, advocates, corporate teams, the public, and those impacted by rare disease are taking their first steps towards collectively reaching 10,000 miles over ten days.

Southern California's Stone Brewing Creates First-Ever Official Beer for USC Athletics - Stone Fight On! Pale Ale

Stone Fight On! Pale Ale will be distributed throughout Southern California at stores, bars, and restaurants and onsite at the Los Angeles Coliseum and the Galen Center, home of the USC Trojans . Its 16oz cans feature classic USC iconography and colors. Inside, the beer is a quintessential SoCal Pale Ale – a balanced blend of tropical and citrusy hop flavors, light-body and endlessly drinkable at 5.5% ABV.

First Pickleball Bobbleheads Unveiled on National Pickleball Day

"We're thrilled to be unveiling the first two Pickleball Bobbles on National Pickleball Day," National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum co-founder and CEO Phil Sklar said. "The bobblehead of Kitchen and the Pickleball Sports Ball Bobble will be must-haves for pickleball players everywhere!"

Lincoln Avenue Capital Promotes Youth Education at MLB All-Star Event with Morgan Stanley & Baseball Hall of Fame

Residents of the Bluffs at Evergreen, an affordable housing community owned by Lincoln Avenue Capital, attended the interactive event at Lumen Field, where participants learned about baseball history, interacted with former MLB players, and explored exhibits with Hall of Fame memorabilia.

World's Most Successful Athletic Fundraiser Pan-Mass Challenge Brings Together Thousands of Cyclists to Raise $70 Million for Cancer Research

PMC 2023 will include 16 one and two-day routes across Massachusetts , ranging from 25 to 211 miles designed to cater to all levels of cycling and fundraising ability, including Reimagined options for those who prefer to complete their PMC ride on their own. Cyclists from 6 countries and 44 states, territories and districts will participate in this year's ride, many in honor of a family member or friend fighting cancer.

PFL Re-Signs Combat Sports Superstar Claressa Shields To Multi-Year Agreement

"I am excited to return to a fighter-first organization, and I can't wait to return to The PFL SmartCage," said Claressa Shields . "My goal remains unchanged; I will be the first athlete to hold championships in both boxing and MMA simultaneously."

Game-Changing Fitness & Wellness App Arrives in America for the First Time!

TruBe is a fitness and wellness App that offers on-demand and in-person sessions with fitness trainers and wellness professionals where and when you choose. TruBe premieres in Los Angeles , followed by Miami , New York, Austin, Chicago , and Denver .

Americans Would Miss Their Favorite College Football Teams More Than Iconic Brands

Survey findings show that Americans would be more disappointed if they couldn't watch their favorite college football team for a year than if they had to live without brands such as Apple, Coca-Cola and Nike. Only buyers of Patagonia apparel and John Deere lawn mowers would miss their brands more among the 14 brands tested.

Welcome to The Convenience Tour: 7-Eleven Releases Golf-Themed Merch on 7Collection™

"We know our brand fans are also big sports fans, so we're excited to launch our first-ever 7Collection drop centered around the sport of the summer… golf!" said Marissa Jarratt , Executive Vice President, Chief Marketing & Sustainability Officer. "Now when avid or aspiring golf enthusiasts stop at our stores to fuel up before a day on the course, they can also look fresh on the fairway with streetwear-inspired designs in our signature colors."

