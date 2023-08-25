This Week in Sports News: 12 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy sports industry press releases from PR Newswire, including multiple campaigns to kick off college football season.

Are You College Football's Biggest Fan? Vrbo Kicks Off the Search for its Inaugural 'Fan-mily in Residence'

Vrbo is taking applications to hire one lucky college football fan and their five best fan-mily members to travel and attend college football's biggest postseason matchups, the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl on New Year's Day and the College Football Playoff National Championship on January 8, 2024 , and stay in Vrbo vacation homes.

FanDuel Delivers An Early Win To NFL Fans For Kick Off

FanDuel, North America's premier online gaming company and an Official Sports Betting Partner of the National Football League (NFL), is joining forces with YouTube to offer FanDuel customers a limited-time promotional offer for one of the League's marquee products, NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube and YouTube TV.

All Aboard the SS evian! A First-of-its-Kind US Open Waterside Finals Experience with evian®, the Official Water of the US Open

Captained by former US Open champion Maria Sharapova and equipped with New York City's first floating tennis court, the SS evian invites you to experience one of the most watched matches, the Men's Final, on water, Sunday, September 10 .

Dr Pepper® Teams up With USC Star Quarterback Caleb Williams for "Fansville" Season Six

Williams, who will be featured in "Fansville" alongside his mom, Dayna Price , joins fan-favorite characters Logan, Jay, Natalie, Chuck, Charlotte, CJ, and 'The Sheriff' Brian Bosworth , as they face new dilemmas in the ever-evolving world of college football.

Evolution Optiks Partners with John McEnroe Tennis Academy to Develop Neuro Fitness Training Wearable

The primary goal is to apply cutting-edge light field technology to elite training methods to develop a state-of-the-art neuro fitness training wearable that takes tennis training to the next level.

Rob Corddry Ready to Skewer an Unlucky Fantasy Football League Loser at Jack Link's Ultimate Meat Roast

Once the football season wraps and the loser is cemented, the funnyman will tap league buddies, family and friends for dirt to burn the loser at a live event in February, with the whole league traveling, all-expenses-paid, to watch from the front row—with delicious Jack Link's protein snacks in hand.

Professional Fighters League Taps GameOn Technology to Bring AI Chat to the World of MMA

Launched amid the league's Playoffs at The Theater at Madison Square Garden, GameOn's fully-automated chat experience will provide the MMA league with insights and data to help the organization learn more about its growing fanbase, such as looking at the methods in which they view league events.

From Triumph to Trauma: Tackling Abusive Coaching Head-On to Safeguard the Future of Youth and School Sports

A coalition of advocates, champions of fair play and safeguarding athlete welfare, are uniting to stand for research-based coaching and unequivocally against all anti-science practices, such as yelling at children to motivate them through fear.

Athletes.org (AO) Launches to Organize College Athletes, Shape the Future of College Sports

AO member athletes will gain a voice through chapters based on their sport and conference, fostering collaboration and feedback for AO to advocate for its member athletes regarding new college athletics investments under consideration (referenced in the NCAA's Transformation Committee report).

StubHub's 2023 College Football Preview: Sales up conference-wide, Alabama returns as #1 in-demand team

"This is likely to be the last season of college football as we know it, with conferences realigning at a rapid pace and playoff expansion on the horizon. We predict that ticket sales will start to reflect changes in how fans travel, create new rivalries and spotlight more teams across the country," said Adam Budelli of StubHub.

A New Era in Athlete Media: Fans Can Now Become Owners in World's First-Ever Athlete-Fan Owned Media Company

More than just viewers, fans can now invest in the very content and narratives that shape their sports and entertainment experience. With this new initiative, fans will hold a stake in PlayersTV, amplifying their voices and playing a role in the network's future endeavors.

Peloton Kicks Off College Strategy Engaging Students, Athletes, and Alumni

With the goal of making it easier for students to dedicate time to themselves, their overall health, and their fitness, Peloton remains committed to supporting and inspiring their fitness ambitions as well as their college communities, furthering efforts to empower anyone, anytime, anywhere.

