This Week in Sports News: 12 Stories You Need to See

StubHub's 2023 NFL Preview: New-Look Raiders Earn Top Spot As #1 In-Demand Team of 2023 Season, Aaron Rodgers Propels Jets Sales

With the Super Bowl slated to take place in Las Vegas for the first time, the hometown Raiders return to the #1 position for the second time since relocating to the entertainment capital, besting the always top-selling Dallas Cowboys by 30%, who are now at #2.

Kickstart Your Fitness Goals This Fall at Planet Fitness with Limited-Time Offer

The fall season can be a challenging time to stick to a fitness routine due to busy schedules, kids going back to school, colder weather and other seasonal factors setting in – so Planet Fitness' National Lead Trainer, Teddy Savage , has developed a quick workout dedicated to the popular pumpkin spice latte (PSL) that will energize members and non-members alike this season and beyond.

Feel the Burn: Fireball is Releasing FOOTBAWL CARDS to Ignite Fan Rivalries All Season Long

Fireball Footbawl Cards feature four hilarious - and searing - designs sure to pour some cinnamon spice in the wounds of losing fans around the nation. And multiple distinct phrases mean Fireball Footbawl Cards can be delivered to the same person each week if the occasion calls for it.

BSN Sports Launches Inaugural #DunkdChallenge to Celebrate Coaches Nationwide

Not every coach wins a championship or has a career-defining moment that earns him or her a water cooler shower, but they all deserve to be celebrated. The #DunkdChallenge is the perfect way for thousands of teams to shower coaches with appreciation.

Bangkok, Thailand to host World Teqball Championships 2023

To compete in the World Championships, athletes from across the globe will compete in local tournaments to qualify via national qualifier events, Similar to past championships, there will be five event categories including: men's and women's singles and doubles, as well as mixed doubles.

USC Football and Better for All Partner for a Zero Waste Game

Fans will be able to enjoy pre-game beverages in Better for All reusable, renewable and certified home compostable cups, inside USC's Ultimate Tailgate located in Trojan Fan Fest located just east of the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

Kickstand Cocktails Teams Up with the Cincinnati Bengals to Turn Up the Heat in the Jungle

The multi-year partnership kicks off with the 2023-2024 season and includes pouring rights throughout the stadium, including a dedicated Kickstand Cocktails bar along the east concourse featuring signage and a variety of special events.

Crunch Fitness Becomes First Gym to Enable Amazon One Palm-Based Entry for its Members

Members who choose to use the convenience of Amazon One no longer need their Crunch membership tags or mobile app to enter—they can simply hover their palm over an Amazon One device to enter the fitness facility.

Uber Announces Expanded Partnership with the National Football League

As the kickoff to the 2023 NFL season begins, football fans and game day enthusiasts alike will have access to special deals, limited-edition promotions, and unique integrations with the most fan-favorite food brands from across the country.

North American Outdoorsman Releases Annual Women's Issue - Jana Waller Cover Story

The issue theme is about Women in the Outdoor Industry, and how they are continuing to influence the landscape, legislation, gear, and opportunities for ladies to participate in greater numbers.

QB United Nonprofit Debuts to Support Charitable Initiatives; Launches Global Suicide Prevention Awareness Campaign as its First with 57 NFL Quarterback Greats

A 501 (c)(3) organization, QB United's mission is to bring past and current NFL quarterbacks together as one united voice, which will amplify each quarterback's individual charitable efforts, while maximizing impact and ultimately saving lives.

Orangetheory Fitness Launches Strength 50: A New Class Designed to Build Lean Muscle Mass, Improve Form and Get Stronger

Orangetheory's Strength 50 comes to market globally after a period of testing with a limited beta concept, which, over the course of just three months, resulted in close to 10,000 waitlisted members. The class caters to all fitness levels and is divided into Total Body, Upper Body and Lower Body focuses.

